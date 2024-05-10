Jon M. Chu Says Cynthia Erivo 'Blew Us Away' on Set of WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new interview with Variety, Wicked director Jon M. Chu discussed his first meeting with Cynthia Erivo and their time together on the set of the highly anticipated movie.

The Tony Award winner, who would eventually be cast as Elphaba in the film, first met Chu on Zoom.

"I had already gone through a lot of auditions at that point. I was saving Cynthia for later in the process because I wanted to get to know the lay of the land before I brought her in," Chu said. He clarified that, instead of a formal audition, the initial meeting was just a meet and greet.

"She popped up on screen and I remember thinking, “Wow, she’s so cool.” She had the coolest glasses and nails. She had such a life and vibrancy about her that I didn’t quite expect... I thought, 'Wow, to have that inner life of Elphaba would be so cool.' I remember being struck by her the moment she popped up on screen, and then we just started talking."

Also in the interview, he highlighted the magic of Erivo's performance in the film, specifically citing the powerful anthem Defying Gravity.

"...I can’t wait for the audience to experience it...Defying Gravity is a gift. To hear her sing that. She’s singing that on wires, in the air while doing flips and spins. First of all, it’s difficult to see that on the ground, let alone in the air. But she has a masterful command over her air delivery, how she can breathe and execute those notes for that long. The Wizard and I shows such a huge range of Cynthia being vulnerable, young and wide-eyed, and how we’re sort of yearning for something bigger. So the two together, The Wizard and I going to Defying Gravity is the arc of this beautiful character of Elphaba that she so skillfully painted visually, emotionally, and musically."

Read more at Variety.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production’s book writer Winnie Holzman and by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Released in theaters on November 27, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Watch the teaser here: