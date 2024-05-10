Danielle Wade, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More to Star in SOUTH PACIFIC at Goodspeed Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific as its second production of the 2024 season. A Golden Age love story promises to be “Some Enchanted Evening” at The Goodspeed from June 14 – Aug. 11 in East Haddam, Conn.



South Pacific features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. It is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Tales of the South Pacific by James A. Michener.



On a lush tropical island during World War II, battles of the heart are center stage in the Goodspeed premiere of the soaring Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. A lovestruck nurse and a young lieutenant are pulled into the tide of separate romances in an exotic world of risk and passion. But prejudice clouds their potential paradise. Get swept away by twin love stories and a rapturous score that includes “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “Bali Ha’i” and more.



Nellie Forbush will be played by Danielle Wade, who starred in Goodspeed’s world premiere smash Summer Stock in 2023 (The Goodspeed: Summer Stock, Broadway: Mean Girls). Emile deBecque will be played by Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Goodspeed: A Grand Night For Singing; Broadway: American Idiot, On Your Feet!; Off-Broadway: The Unsinkable Molly Brown). Ngana will be played by Sky Vaux Fuller. Jerome will be played by Emjay Roa. Bloody Mary will be played by Joan Almedilla (The Terris: Passing Through, Broadway: Miss Saigon). Liat will be played by Alex Humphreys (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen). Luther Billis will be played by Keven Quillon (The Terris: A Sign of the Times; Broadway: Sweeney Todd, My Fair Lady, Bandstand: The Musical). Lt. Cable will be played by Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella).



The ensemble will feature Ethan Hardy Benson, Kelly Berman (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, The Music Man, Oklahoma!), Eric Briarly (The Goodspeed: A Little Night Music), Chloe Fox, Graham Keen (The Goodspeed: Good News!), Hannah Jewel Kohn, Danny Lindgren (The Goodspeed: The Music Man, Rags, Chasing Rainbows; Broadway: Almost Famous), Alexa Jane Lowis, John Michael Peterson, James Michael Reilly (Off-Broadway: Vilna, Comedy of Errors), Eric Shawn, Nicolette Shin, Phil Sloves (Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants), and Ethan Van Slyke.



Swings for this production are John Barsoian (Off-Broadway: Fiorello!) and Alyssa Sunew. Phoenix Noelle will understudy Ngana/Jerome.



South Pacific will be directed by OBIE Award-winner Chay Yew, whose New York credits include the Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons and New York Theatre Workshop, and whose opera credits include the New York premiere of An American Soldier, which is now on stage at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Parker Esse will choreograph the production (The Goodspeed: Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, The Most Happy Fella; Broadway: Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities).



Music Direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, Gypsy, 42nd Street, Cabaret, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Scenic Design will be by Alexander Dodge (The Goodspeed: Gypsy; Broadway: I Need That, Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). Costume Design will be by Junghyun Georgia Lee. Lighting Design will be by Amith Chandrashaker. Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs and Hair Design will be by Tommy Kurzman (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood; The Terris: A Complicated Woman; Broadway: I Need That, Gutenberg: The Musical!, The Cottage). Orchestrations will be by Dan DeLange (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, Anything Goes, Bye Birdie, Show Boat; National Tour: Annie).



Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Peter Van Dam, CSA, for Tara Rubin Casting.



South Pacific will run June 14th – August 11th, 2024. [Official Press Opening: June 26, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org.