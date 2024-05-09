Photos: Prospect Theater Company Presents THE HELLO GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Theater Company have released photos from their special sold out concerts of their hit musical The Hello Girls, per-formed in the Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F Street, NW) in Washington, DC, held Tuesday, May 7th; and at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, DC, held Sunday, May 5th at 4:00pm.

The cast of the special concert presentation of The Hello Girls include Tony Award Honor recipient Ben Davis (New York, New York; La Bohème), Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS), Asher Muldoon (Dear Evan Hansen), Senna Prasatthong (Legacy: Maria Friedman and Friends), and Kat Wolff alongside members of the world premiere actor-musician cast, including Ellie Fishman (Into the Woods) as ‘Grace Banker’, Arlo Hill (Phantom of the Opera), Chanel Karimkhani (The Goree All Girl String Band), Andrew Mayer (The Great Comet of 1812), Ben Moss (OBIE Award, Oratorio for Living Things), and Lili Thomas (Chicago).

Original company percussionist Elena Bonomo (Six), bass player Jordyn Davis, guitarist Katty Mayorga, and clarinetist Matthew Weatherhead join the on stage ensemble of musicians. Fernanda Douglas serves as Associate Music Director, and Kate Semmens as Assistant Director. Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager, and Hollace Jeffords is the Assistant Stage Manager.

The critically-acclaimed musical tells the story of the first women soldiers in the U.S. Army, who served on the front lines during World War I, acting as bi-lingual Signal Corps Telephone Operators. Deployed to France, they connected over 26 million calls and remained to assist during the post-war period, including at the Treaty of Versailles that officially ended the war. Colloquially known as the ‘Hello Girls’, over thirty of the women received individual commendations, including Grace Banker who received the Distinguished Service Medal. Despite their key role in the American combat effort, when they returned home the women learned that the War Department did not consider them military veterans. They fought for their rights valiantly until 1977, when congress finally acknowledged their veterans’ status.

The show features music and lyrics by award-winning composer Peter Mills, with script by Mills and Cara Reichel. Choreography is by Christine O’Grady and music direction is by Ben Moss, and the production is directed by Cara Reichel.

Prospect Theater Company commissioned, developed, and premiered The Hello Girls in 2018, when it played off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters, and earned multiple Drama Desk and Outer Critics’ Circle Award nominations.

This Kennedy Center presentation of The Hello Girls is a partner-project supported by the US World War I Centennial Commission and the Doughboy Foundation. The Centennial Commission was established by the US Congress in 2013, to create public awareness regarding America's involvement, and sacrifice, in World War I.

The Hello Girls is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.

For more information on all The Hello Girls musical, please visit www.thehellogirlsmusical.com.

Photo Credit: DJ Corey Photography

