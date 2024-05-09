GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL Starring Raúl Esparza Extends at Berkeley Rep

Performances are now on-sale through Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Due to popular ticket demand, Berkeley Repertory Theatre has extended the world premiere musical, Galileo: A Rock Musical. Performances are now on-sale through Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley).
Single tickets (starting at $22.50, plus a $9 order fee) can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/galileo/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity's understanding of its place in the universe, he's summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. Galileo: A Rock Musical is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power.
Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo: A Rock Musical is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.
Joining four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza as ‘Galileo Galilei' are Jeremy Kushnier as ‘Bishop Maffeo Barberini,' Madalynn Mathews as ‘Virginia Galilei,' Christian Magby as ‘Alessandro Tarantola,' Javier Muñoz as ‘Cardinal Morosini,' and Bradley Dean as ‘Bishop Grasso.'
Rounding out the cast are (in alphabetical order): Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Michal Kolaczkowski, Claire Kwon, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Michael J. Mainwaring, Alexander Mendoza, Brian Ray Norris, Chase Peacock, Noah Plomgren, David Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.
The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (Music Supervisor and Orchestrator), Roberto Sinha (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (Projections), Tom Watson (Wig, Hair, & Makeup), Ben Villegas Randle (Associate Director), T. Oliver Reid (Associate Choreographer), Jonathan Bauerfeld (Associate Music Director & Score Associate), Anna Grigo (Associate Scenic Design), Sarah Smith (Associate Costume Design), Victoria Bain and Timothy Reed (Associate Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Associate Sound Design), Rick Steiger (Production Stage Manager), Amy Marsico (Stage Manager), Karen Evanouskas (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting).
Galileo: A Rock Musical is presented by special arrangement with Jordan Roth and Key to the City Productions.
Galileo: A Rock Musical is made possible by Berkeley Rep's Musical Theatre Development Fund with leadership support from Yogen and Peggy Dalal; by Lead Sponsor The Bernard Osher Foundation; by Lead Media Partner Outfront; and by Sponsors Jill & Steve Fugaro, Jack Klingelhofer, Erin McCune, Steven & Linda Wolan, and Mechanics Bank Wealth Management.
Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level from Stephen & Susan Chamberlin, Yogen & Peggy Dalal, Bruce Golden & Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman & Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan & Quinn Delaney, Jonathan Logan & John Piane, Gisele & Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, The Strauch Kulhanjian Family, Kelli & Steffan Tomlinson, and Gail & Arne Wagner.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Videos