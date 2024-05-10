Exclusive: Watch Eden Espinosa and Andrew Samonsky Sing 'Speed' in LEMPICKA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eden Espinosa is at last a Tony nominee for her performance in Lempicka, and this exclusive clip is proof that the honor was well earned. Watch as she duets with Andrew Samonsky in "Speed" from the show's second act!

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of Lempicka also includes George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.