Video: Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman Perform 'Speed' From LEMPICKA

Lempicka on Broadway has released a new look at the show featuring its Tony-nominated stars, Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman singing, "Speed".

See the video!

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of Lempicka also includes Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Lempicka was nominated for 3 Tony Awards. The production is set to close on May 19.