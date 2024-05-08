VIDEO: Married Couple Restores the Historic Great Star Theater To It's Former Glory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Star Theater, a nearly 100-year-old theater in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown is getting a second chance to shine.

NBC Bay Area is shining a spotlight on the space and its new owners, married couple Alice Chu and Roger Pinkham, who have breathed new life into the formerly dilapidated performance space.

Built in 1925, the 500-seat Great Star Theater is the only remaining theater in San Francisco's Chinatown. Throughout the years it has hosted countless Chinese operas, Chinese movies, local artists, and amazing musical, circus, and variety performers from the world over.

The two embarked on an extensive clean-up and renovation after acquiring the space in June 2020. Since reopening in 2021, the theater has hosted a variety of performances including Chinese opera companies, burlesque and more.

