CHARLOTTE'S WEB Will Be Performed at the Historic Dock Street Theatre in March

Performances run March 19 & 26, 2022.

Nov. 26, 2021  
Charlotte's Web will be performed March 19 & 26, 2022 as part of the Family Series at The Historic Dock Street Theatre.

Adapted by Joseph Robinette, and based on the book by E.B. White, the production features direction by Colin Waters.

The enchanting and moving story of the special friendship between Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider brings E.B. White's immortal children's classic to the stage. To save Wilbur from going to market, Charlotte begins to spin words like "remarkable" and "some pig" into her web over Wilbur's pigpen bringing astonishment and wonder to a flabbergasted farmer and his daughter, Fern.

Learn more at https://charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/charlottes-web.


