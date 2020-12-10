Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Washington, DC!

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dr. LaMar Bagley 27%

Tristen Geren - Sunshine Projects 21%

Mary Lechter 11%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 43%

Robert Perdziola - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 17%

Patricia E. Doherty - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 16%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 26%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 23%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 17%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HAMILTON - Kennedy Center - 2020 23%

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019 20%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 16%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019 20%

DON JUAN - Quarantine Players - 2020 15%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 15%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 39%

Chris Lee - ASSASSINS - Signature Theatre - 2019 22%

Todd O. Wren - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 20%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 21%

Ken and Patti Crowley - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 17%

Kevin Douglas Smith - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Prince William Little Theatre - 2015 12%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 42%

Andre J. Pluess - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 35%

Frank Di Salvo - DANTE'S INFERNO ADAPTED BY Bill Largess - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 24%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 30%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 21%

Jon Roberts - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 14%

Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre 28%

Imagination Stage 11%

Arena Stage 9%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE 28%

Ovations Theatre 19%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 45%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 36%

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

LaMar Bagley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 25%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 21%

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Raymond Caldwell - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 23%

Sharon Veselic - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 15%

Melissa York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Prince William Little Theatre - 2017 12%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Kennedy Center 22%

Ovations Theatre 18%

Imagination Stage 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 38%

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 27%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 20%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 26%

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 21%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 10%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 26%

Raina Weinberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 20%

Jack Rosenberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018 32%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre - 2016 25%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Adventure Theatre - 2017 18%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED FALCON THEATRE/iCANatTHEARC - 2019 27%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 21%

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 19%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020 37%

IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2016 21%

OSLO - Round House Theatre - 2019 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017 17%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 14%

THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 9%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 36%

Paul Tate DePoo III - TITANIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 33%

James Prather - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 12%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Joyce Milford - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE - 2019 27%

Pat Haggerty - PETER PAN - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015 17%

James Redmond - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 37%

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 35%

Mike Winch - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Kennedy Center 36%

Imagination Stage 26%

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Quarantine Players 18%

Young Playwrights Theatre 18%

Prince William Little Theatre 12%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

NO ONE IS ALONE - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2020 28%

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE: AN UNOFFICIAL Taylor Swift MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects - 2020 26%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - NextStop Theatre Company - 2020 26%