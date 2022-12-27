Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; Kennedy Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Vickie Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 19%

Chrissy Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 11%

Stefan Sittig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

Stacey Yvonne Taylor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Jolene Vettese - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 7%

Pauline Lamb - BRIGHT STAR - little theater of Alexandria 7%

Debbie Clark - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 6%

Chrissy Mastrangelo - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Josie Corrado - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 5%

Paige Wakefield - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 4%

Sarah Frances Williams - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 4%

Shari Seymour - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Ivan Davila - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 3%

Jolene Vettese - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Gabrielle Buonocore - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

Matt Luneberg - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres 21%

Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 14%

Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

Parker Esse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 7%

Rickey Tripp - RENT - Signature Theatre 6%

David Singleton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 5%

Tony Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 5%

David Singleton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Robb Hunter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 5%

Keone and Mari Madrid - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Robbie Roby - HAIRSPRAY - The National Theatre 4%

Ashleigh King - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Maurice Johnson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Constellation Theatre 3%

Rex Daugherty and Ashleigh King - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Camille A. Brown - TONI STONE - Arena Stage 2%

Lorna Ventura - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 2%

Michael Fatica - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room Bond 45 1%

Michael Fatica - SPEAKEASY - Sunset Room 1%

Jon Rubin - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 12%

Jessica Kresge - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Judith Harmon - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Michelle Matthews - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Lori Crockett - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 7%

Kristina Martin - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Michelle Matthews - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Susy Moorstein - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Darrell Clark - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 5%

Nicole Andres - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 5%

Heidi Santschi - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 4%

Melissa Jo York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Evelyn Lehmann - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 3%

Tristen Geren - LOST IN SPACE - Sunshine Projects 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - RENT - Ovations Theatre 2%

Lori Crockett - TRUE WEST - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Lori Crockett - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 2%

Tristan Raines - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dominique Fawn Hill - GRACE - Ford Theatres 20%

Jeannette Christensen - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Priscilla Stapula - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Alejo Vietti - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 7%

Ivania Stack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

Alejo Vietti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 5%

Jeannette Christensen - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Sigrid Johannesdottir - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 4%

Yvonne Miranda - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

Ashlynne Ludwig - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 3%

Elizabeth Morton - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Becky Gould-Levine and Melanie McCleerey - QUEEN OF THE PEOPLE'S HEARTS - Angela Knight Productions 2%

Loren Elstein - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Janine sunday - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

Erik Teague & Allison Johnson - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 2%

Sarafina Bush - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Kate Keifer - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Rodrigo Munoz - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Dede Ayite - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

Alison Samantha Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Prologue Theatre 1%

Silvia de Marta - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

Frank Labovitz - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 1%

Ivania Stack - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford's Theatre 1%

Emily Rebholz - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 1%

Alison Johnson - MAPLE AND VINE - Spooky Action Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Veselic - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 12%

Rob Tessier - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 12%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 9%

Emily “EJ” Jonas - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Skexandria 6%

Vincent Worthington - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 6%

Ashleigh King - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

Richard Farella - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 5%

Emily 'EJ' Joneas - NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 5%

Scott Heine - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 5%

Jolene Vettese - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 4%

Jonathan Mulberg - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 4%

EJ Jones - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

Jordan Kelberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 3%

Jason Damaso and Mario Font - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 3%

Lee Rosenthal - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Aidan Quartana - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Kurt Boehm - FALSETTOS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Steve McBride - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Melynda Burdette - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Tristen Geren - S.O.S.: A JONAS BROTHERS MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 2%

Diane King - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Robert Barry Fleming - GRACE - Ford Theatres 19%

Timothy Douglas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 13%

Luis Salgado - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Stefan Sittig - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Molly Smith - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 7%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

Michael Windsor - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 6%

Tony Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 5%

Charles Randolph-Wright - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 4%

Elena Velasco - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR WONDERFUL AND HER DOG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Fred Berman - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Mark Minnick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 3%

Keone and Mari Madrid - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

José Luis Arellano - REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA THEATRE 2%

Holly Anne Devlin - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room Bond 45 2%

Patty Kelleher - BROADWAY'S BEST - Moonlit Wings Productions 1%

Holly-Anne Devlin - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset room 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Iyona Blake - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 13%

Matt Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 10%

Christine Maxted - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 8%

Harry Kantrovich - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 8%

Anna Burrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Liz Mykietyn - DELIGHTFUL QUARENTINE - Reston Community Players 8%

Ahryel Tinker - WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 7%

Thea Belle Flanzer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 7%

Veronica Lowe - FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 6%

Jacqueline Youm - MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 5%

Jeffrey Walker - NOISES OFF - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Joanna Henry - THE BEST WORST THING THAT CAN HAPPEN - Aldersgate Church Community Theatre 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 4%

Susannah Lovegrove & Tristen Geren - I WANT A JOB. - Sunshine Projects 4%

Arielle Katz - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Theatre at CBT & Globe Openstage 2%

Jacqueline Youm - EURIPEDES' MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Rebecca Aparicio - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Jolene Vettese - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 8%

Jose Carrasquillo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 6%

IYONA BLAKE - IYONA BLAKE, GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - CREATIVE CAULDRON 6%

Alan Paul - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

Lili-Anne Brown - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 6%

MATT CONNER - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 5%

Tazewell Thompson - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 5%

Paige Hernandez - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theatre 4%

Rex Daugherty - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

Michael Rothhaar - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 4%

Susan Rhea - YOGA PLAY - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Alex Levy - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 3%

Kate Bryer - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 3%

Kasi Campbell - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 3%

Arin Arbus - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 2%

Craig Lucas - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 2%

Steve H. Broadnax III - HOT WING KING - Studio Theater 2%

Jade King Carroll - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Jose Luis Areyano - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala hispanic 2%

Molly Smith - CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

Bryanda Minix - HAVING OUR SAY - CREATIVE CAULDRON 2%

José Carrasquillo - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theater Company 2%

MATT CONNER AND STEPHEN GREGORY SMITH - THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL - CREATIVE CAULDRON 2%

Iyona Blake - MADISON AVENUE - Creative Cauldron 2%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 13%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 7%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Little theatre of alexandria 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

GODSPELL - Hope Theater 4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 4%

RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 3%

OUR TOWN - Seton Players 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

TRUE WEST - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 2%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 2%

SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects 1%

SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

GRACE - Ford Theatres 12%

ON YOUR FEET EN ESPAÑOL - Gala Hispanic Theater 10%

XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 6%

SIX - The National Theatre 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 4%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 4%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 4%

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

RENT - Signature Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 3%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 2%

DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep 2%

MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 2%

P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 2%

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Imagination Stage 1%

MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 1%

OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 1%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ken and Patti Crowley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 30%

Dan Martin - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 24%

Beth DeMarco - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 18%

Franklin Coleman - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 13%

Lisa Stewart - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 11%

Dan Martin - GIFT OF THE MAGI - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Xavier Pierce - GRACE - Ford Theatres 22%

Christopher Annas-Lee - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Joey Wallen - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Lynn Joslin - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 7%

Nicole Pearce - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 6%

Venus Gulbranson - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Fok - LA CASA EN LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Venus Gulbranson - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - CREATIVE COULDRON 4%

Helen Garcia-Alton - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 3%

Rui Rita - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

David Hopkins - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Toby's 3%

John D Alexander - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Sonoyo Nishikawa - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Helen Garcia-Alton - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Marcus Doshi - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company/Theatre for a New Audience 2%

Cha See - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 2%

Philip Rosenberg - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Michael powers - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset Room Theatre 2%

Rui Rita - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

Yuki Nakase Link - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Alan C. Edwards - HOT WING KING - Studio Theater 1%

William D'Egenio - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre company 1%

Rui Rita - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 1%

Robert Wierzel - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chris Zavadowski and Cathy Drummond - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 15%

Paige Rammelkamp - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

Josh Cleaveland - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 6%

Matthew Scarborough, Justin Streletz, Jackie Owen - RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Marci Shegogue - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Veronica Miller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Aaron Furry - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 5%

Jim Villani - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Margo Heine - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 5%

Matt Scarbrough - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Matthew Scarborough - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Connor Crotzer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 4%

Kathryn Bailey and Sam Weich - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Valerie A Higgs - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 4%

Mayumi Griffie - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 3%

Lucia LaNave - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Sam Weich - HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 3%

Lucia Lanave - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Arielle Bayer - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nolan Williams, Jr. - GRACE - Ford Theatres 21%

Bobby McCoy - ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Merissa Martignoni Driscoll - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 8%

Bobby McCoy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 8%

Mark G. Meadows - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 8%

Walter Bobby Mccoy - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre 8%

Elisa Rosman - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 7%

The Mystery of Edwin Drood - PAIGE AUSTIN - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Marika Countouris - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 6%

Laura Berquist - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 6%

Mark G. Meadows - RENT - Signature Theatre 4%

Britt Bonney - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Ross Scott Rawlings - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

Joseph Joubert - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 2%

Joshua Roberts - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 16%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 12%

LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax community theatre 7%

NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 5%

URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 5%

GODSPELL - Hope Theater 5%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 5%

BRIGHT STAR - Reston community theater 5%

RAGTIME - Sterling Playmakers 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - DTC 2%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 2%

ROAR: A KATY PERRY MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 1%

MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%

SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

GRACE - Ford Theatres 14%

ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth 8%

SIX - The National Theatre 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 7%

XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 5%

RENT - Signature Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 4%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Signature Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

TRANS AM - Keegan Theater 2%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - Sunset Room Theatre 1%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA theatre 1%

ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 31%

SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 25%

BEYOND THE LIGHTS - Black Theatre Ensemble 13%

I WANT A JOB. - Sunshine Projects 10%

THE MURDER AT CAMP POULTON - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 9%

FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 6%

HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 6%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

GRACE - Ford Theatres 19%

A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 17%

ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA theatre 15%

A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre 8%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 6%

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

ICHABOD - Creative Cauldron 4%

TRANS AM - The Keegan 3%

AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 3%

UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 2%

MOTHER GOOSE - Imagination Stage 2%

CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

THE DEPARTMENT UPSTAIRS - Signature Theatre 2%

WANDA'S WAY - 1st Stage 2%

SPEAKEASY - Sunset Room 2%

ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 2%

IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre company 2%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA theatre 2%

FANTASTAGIRL AND THE MATH MONSTER - Adventure Theatre 1%

THE CHRISTMAS ANGEL - CREATIVE CAULDRON 1%

CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 1%

IN HIS HANDS BY BENJAMIN BENNE - Mosaic Theater Company 1%

POSSESSING HARRIET - East Lynn Theater, Cape May 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sienna Manatos - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 9%

Ashley Williams - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

Ashton Schaffer - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 9%

Meghan Bentley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Caleigh Riordan Davis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildwood summer theatre 5%

Sophia Manicone - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Allison Fitzgerald - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Cadence Gates - NEWSIES - The Arlington Players 4%

Cody Boehm - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 4%

Peter Marsh - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fairfax City Theatre 3%

Tejis Lodato - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 3%

Ave Silberman - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 3%

Maddie Belanoff - URINETOWN - The Theatre Lab 3%

Maura Lacy - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Audrey Baker - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Scott Napier - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

Kelly Snow - GODSPELL - Hope Theatre 2%

Audrey Iglasia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - HeartHouse Inclusive Theater 2%

Jay Tilley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Kendall Stewart - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ovations Theatre 2%

Sara Watson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fairfax City Theatre 2%

Melanie McCleerey - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

Rebecca White - GODSPELL - Hope Theater 2%

Sara Watson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 2%

Angel Fabián Rivera - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Nova Y. Payton - GRACE - Ford Theatres 16%

Hana Tawil - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Nova Y. Payton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 8%

Gaby Albo - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Jade Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 6%

Patrick Mahoney - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

Samuel Garnica - ON YOUR FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Tre'mon Kentrell Mills - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 3%

Vincent Kempski - RENT - Signature Theatre 3%

Christian Thompson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 3%

Christian Montgomery - TICK...TICK...BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Aisha Jackson - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Mason Alexander Park - HEDWIG - Olney 2%

Erin Granfield - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Lisa Friday - TRANS AM - Keegan 2%

Amber Wood - RENT - Artscentric 2%

Kyle Dalsimer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

David Merino - RENT - Signature Theatre 2%

Jessica Barraclough - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Shakil Azizi - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Nehal Joshi - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 2%

Katie Mariko Murray - RENT - Signature Theatre 1%

Evan Ruggiero - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 1%

John Loughney - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 1%

Amanda Mason - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Workhouse Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alex Aspiazu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach 13%

Anna Burrell - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Talya Conroy - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 7%

Ellie Moore - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 7%

Kim Thornley - A DELIGHTFUL QUARANTINE - Reston Community Players 7%

Larry Finkel - SHOAH - Fauquier Comm7nity Theatre 6%

Michael Mehaffey - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 5%

Cameron McBride - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 5%

Sarah Souser - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 4%

Melvin Smith - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 4%

AnuRa Harrison - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 4%

Jacqueline Youm - MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 4%

Samuel Oni - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 4%

Justin Orr - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 3%

Matt Luneberg - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Isabel Franklin - HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 3%

Alexa Roussell - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 3%

Rachael Dickson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 2%

Jason Curtis - THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Liana Olear - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Yaiza Figueroa - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theatre 12%

Corisa Myers - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 7%

Zoë Bowen Smith - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 5%

Grant Chang - THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 5%

Terrence Fleming - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Keegan Theatre 5%

Kathleen West - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Jonathan Feuer - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

Holly Twyford - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

Craig Wallace - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 4%

Phoenix Best - A.D. 16 - Olney Theatre 3%

Alex Vernon - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 3%

Nancy Robinette - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Ernesto J. Concepción - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 2%

Maria Coral - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 2%

Katie McManus - YOGA PLAY - Keegan Theatre 2%

Michael Kevin Darnall - HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 2%

Lynn Steinmetz - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Emily Kester - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 2%

Cameron Dashiell - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 2%

Allison Meyer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Classic Theatre of Maryland 2%

Mabel del Pozo - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

Deidra Starnes - WANDA'S WAY - 1st Stage 1%

DeJeanette Horne - MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Washington Stage Guild 1%

Roderick Lawrence - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 1%

Harrison Smith - WORLD BUILDERS - Prologue Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 13%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company 12%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 9%

OUR TOWN - Seton Players 7%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Laurel Mill Playhouse 7%

WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 6%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

DELIGHTFUL QUARENTINE - Reston Community Theater 5%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 5%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Rooftop Productions 4%

A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 4%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - JaYo Théâtre 3%

THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

MEDEA - JaYo Théâtre 2%

HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 2%

DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 2%



Best Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatres 12%

GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Create Cauldron 7%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala Hispanic Theater 6%

OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 6%

ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 5%

MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 5%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Studio Theatre 5%

THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 4%

A MONSTER CALLS - The Kennedy Center 4%

LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA (The House on the Lagoon) - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 3%

DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 3%

YOGA PLAY - Keegan Theatre 3%

SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 2%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

CELIA AND FIDEL - Arena Stage 2%

HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 2%

REVOLTOSA / TROUBLEMAKER - GALA Theatre 2%

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA! - Washington Stage Guild 2%

NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 1%

DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic theatre Company 1%

THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 1%

RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

WRITTEN IN STONE - Washington National Opera 54%

PARABLE OF THE SOWER - Music Center at the Strathmore / Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 46%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Pat Haggerty - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 17%

Darnell Patrick Morris - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 11%

Matt Liptak - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Nick Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Nicholas Mastrangelo - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Richard Farella - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 7%

Elizabeth Jenkins McFadden - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Ted Ballard - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 7%

Nicholas Mastrangelo - SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 6%

Maggie Modig - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Rockville Musical Theatre 4%

Darnell Patrick Morris - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 4%

Lorna McBee - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Fauquier Community Theatre 3%

Tristen Geren - HOLD MY HAND - Sunshine Projects 3%

Andrew JM Regiec - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 3%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Darnell Patrick Morris - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jason Ardizzone-West - GRACE - Ford Theatres 20%

Clifton Chadick - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Matt Liptak - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Alexander Dodge - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 5%

Narelle Sissons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 4%

Arnulfo Maldonado - A STRANGE LOOP - Woolly Mammoth 4%

MARGIE JERVIS - INTO THE WOODS - CREATIVE CAULDRON 4%

Margie Jervis - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 4%

Michael Windsor & Yaritza Pacheco - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Lee Savag - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

Anna Fleishle - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Wilson Chin - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Megan Raham - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theater 3%

Nadir Bey - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 2%

Dan Widerski - ART OF MURDER - Workhouse Performing Arts 2%

Joseph Musumeci - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Shane Lowry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Toby’s dinner theatre 2%

You-Shin Chen - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Matthew J Keenan - TRANS AM - Keegan Theatre 2%

Arnel Sancianco - AIN'T NO - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

Matthew J Keenan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Keegan Theatre 2%

Crista Noel Smith - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 1%

Silvia de Martas - DONA ROSITA THE SPINSTER - Gala Hispanic Theatre 1%

Riccardo Hernandez - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Wilson Chin - CHANGE AGENT - Arena Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Duane - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 36%

Seth Sacher - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 28%

Walter Stewart - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 23%

Tristen Geren - I BELIEB! - Sunshine Projects 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Budries - GRACE - Ford Theatres 23%

Ryan Hickey - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 10%

Mathew Rowe - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre 8%

Daniel Erdberg - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 6%

Tosin Olufolabi - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 6%

Draper Carter - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Gordon Nimmo-Smith - MAZ AND BRICKS - Solas Nua 4%

Andrew Keister - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

John Gromada - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 3%

Nick Hernandez - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 3%

Matthew Rowe - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - 2022 3%

Matthew Rowe - ON YOUR FEET - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

John Gromada and Michael John LaChiusa - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Garrett Phoenix Henckle - TRANS AM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Gordon Nimmo-Smith - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Prologue Theatre 2%

John Gromada - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE PHELBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Ron Sinko - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 2%

Fabian Obispo - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 2%

Dan Moses Shreier - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 2%

Curtis Craig - HOT WING KING - Studio Theatre 1%

Kaydin Hamby - SAM & DEDE - Washington Stage Guild 1%

Sarah O'Haleran - IN HIS HANDS - Mosaic Theatre Company 1%

Cresent Haynes - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR WONDERFUL AND HER DOG - Keegan Theatre 1%

Karin Graybash - RED VELVET - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stellamaris Orellana - WEST SIDE STORY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 16%

Chiara Bangor Giorgio (Gingy) - SHREK THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

Maggie Watts - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

Elyssa Shenker - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 7%

Sophia Manicone - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 7%

Audrey Landau-Townsend - BRIGHT STAR - Little Theatre of alexandria 5%

Max Miller - LES MISERABLES - Ovations Theatre 5%

Christine Maxted - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Jay Tilley - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 4%

Tim McCleerey - SISTER ACT - Prince William Little Theatre 4%

Kareem Taylor - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Becca Harney - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Caroline Kinney - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Caroline Kinney - LITTLE WOMEN - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Nikki Smallwood - SEUSSICAL - Ovations Theatre 2%

Lisa Arnold - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - HeartHouse Inclusive Theater 2%

Melanie McCleerey - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Prince William Little Theatre 2%

AJ Sultan - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Community Players 2%

Sam Fox - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Matthew August - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Rooftop Productions 2%

Susannah Lovegrove - ROAR: A KATY PERRY MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects 2%

Fletcher lowe - BRIGHT STAR - Reston Players 2%

Ninian Evans - PIPPIN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Jane Keifer - MUSICAL OF MUSICALS THE MUSICAL - Reston Community Players 1%

Emma Kingsley - BRIGHT STAR - Reston players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Madelin Marchant - ON YOURE FEET! EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Hispanic Theatre 21%

Francisca Tapia - ON YOUR FEET, EN ESPAÑOL - GALA Theatre 17%

Arica Jackson - GRACE - Ford's Theatre 13%

Audrey Baker - XANADU - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Frenchie Davis - THE COLOR PURPLE - Signature Theatre 5%

Jolene Vettese - XANADU - Workhouse Performing Arts 3%

Alex DeBard - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Karma Stylez - SPEAKEASY AT THE SUNSET ROOM - The Sunset Room 2%

John Sygar - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olney Theater 2%

Hayley Podschun - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 2%

Tyler Dobies - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Pope Lofgren - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arena Stage 2%

Frank Britton - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 2%

Emily Skinner - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Holly Kelly - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 2%

Alana Thomas - P.NOKIO - Imagination Stage 2%

Farrell Parker - ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE STARRING INDIGO BLOOM - The Kennedy Center 2%

Brett Klock - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 1%

Gina Fernandez - ON YOUR FEET EN ESPAÑOL - Gala Hispanic Theater 1%

Luz Nicolás - REVOLTOSA - Gala Theatre 1%

Bobby Libby - INTO THE WOODS - Creative Cauldron 1%

Thomas Adrian Simpson - AMERICAN PROPHET - Arena Stage 1%

Raymond J. Lee - ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Shakespeare Theatre Company 1%

Edima sarah essien - MR POPPER'S PENGUINS - Imagination Stage 1%

Alex Alburqueque - REVOLTOSA - Gala Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jeremy Gee - ROMEO AND JULIET - Imagination Stage ISPE Company 14%

Caleigh Davis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - StageCoach Theatre Company 13%

Jack Lockrem - MACBETH - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 10%

Jared Dent - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Prince William Little Theatre 8%

Ahryel Tinker - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Clare Witter - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 5%

Kirk Lambert - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Michael Clendenin - SHOAH - Fauquier Community Theatre 4%

Esther Wells - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Jacqueline Youm - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Laurel Mill Playhouse 4%

Jacqueline Youm - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage 3%

Pace Schwartz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Karen Samy - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 3%

Clare Carrillo - LOST IN SPACE - Sunshine Projects 3%

Owen Wiley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society 2%

Becky Farris - THE ODD COUPLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Jeff Elmore - TWELFTH NIGHT - Independent Theatre Company 2%

Emma Brox - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

Joey Allen - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 2%

Jacqueline Elisabeth - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 1%

Michael Allen - OUR TOWN - Seton Players 1%

Michael Angeloni - DISTRICT MERCHANTS - Globe Openstage & Theatre CBT 1%

Caty Kumar - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Justine 'Icy' Moral - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 7%

Adelina Mitchell - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Round House Theatre 6%

Evelyn Rosario - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Yesenia Iglesias - DAPHNE'S DIVE - Signature Theatre 5%

Juan Luis Acevedo - LA CASA DE LA LAGUNA - Gala HispanicTheater 5%

Roz White - SEVEN GUITARS - Arena Stage 4%

Rachel Felstein - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - Washington Stage Guild 4%

Brandi Porter - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

DeCarlo J. Raspberry - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 4%

Lois Shih - THE GREAT LEAP - Round House Theatre 3%

Jake Loewenthal - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Shannon Matesky - AIN'T NO MO' - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 3%

Chinna Palmer - OUR TOWN - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

Jacqueline Youm - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 2%

Rayanne Gonzales - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford Theatres 2%

Luz Nicolas - LA CASA EN LA LAGUNA - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Jen Ayer Drake - GIRLS OF MADISON STREET - Creative Cauldron 2%

Matthew Pauli - CORDUROY - Imagination Stage 2%

Emily Kester - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Ford Theatres 2%

Sasha Olinick - THE PHLEBOTOMIST - 1st Stage 2%

Natalie Cutcher - UNDER THE SEA WITH DREDGIE MCGEE - 1st Stage 2%

Chris Stinson - MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Jacqueline Youm - NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - Round House Theatre 2%

Karen Fleming - DIE, MR DARCY, DIE - Best Medicine Rep Theatre 2%

Anne Bowles - THE PHLEBOTMOIST - 1st Stage 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 22%

NEWSIES - Reston Community Players 21%

MATILDA - Pied Piper Theatre 19%

EL PUENTE - GALA Theatre 9%

WIZARD OF OZ - Moonlit Wings Productions 8%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Rooftop Productions 7%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Creative Cauldron: Learning Theater Program 7%

FROZEN FREEZIN' QUEEN - Moonlit Wings Productions 4%

CAPTAIN DANGEROUS - Ignite Players 3%

