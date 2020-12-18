Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Rockland / Westchester!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Training Center 51%

New York Dance, Harrison, NY 49%



Best Ensemble

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 22%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 11%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Westchester Broadway Theatre 83%

River City Grill / Irvington Town Hall Theatre 17%



Best Theatre Staff

Bedford Community Theater 29%

Westchester Broadway Theatre 29%

Elmwood Playhouse 25%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Yorktown Stage 39%

Random Farms 30%

Archbishop Stepinac 23%



Costume Design of the Decade

Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 26%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 17%

Janet Fenton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 14%



Dancer Of The Decade

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 47%

Deanna Doyle - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 38%

Brandy Mae Hughes - THE PAJAMA GAME - Brewster Theater Company - 2018 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Mitch Horn - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 18%

Richard Stafford - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jenna Isabella - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 20%

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020 18%

Anthony Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2020 17%



Favorite Social Media

Harrison Players 46%

Chill Bucket Productions 33%

Theatre Revolution 21%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 41%

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 23%

Cyrus Newitt - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 69%

David Alex - THE TINKER WINS - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 31%



Performer Of The Decade

Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

Michael Stack - MATILDA - Little Radical Theatrics - 2020 15%

Veronica Cooper - SENDER - Denizen Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 25%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 18%

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 17%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 29%

NINE - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2011 14%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2018 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 21%

AMANDA BOOTH - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 15%

David W. Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 12%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Westchester Broadway Theatre 29%

Bedford Community Theater 22%

Elmwood Playhouse 21%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 41%

Daniel Scott Walton - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 20%

Daniele Hager - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 14%

