Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Gallery Theater Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Portland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Portland:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 53%

Broadway Rose Theatre 14%

Bag and Baggage 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Body Vox 63%

Van De Veere Productions 36%

Shawn Gardner Dance 1%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 28%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE....MURDER AT CHECKMATE MANOR - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2017 10%

MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 71%

Broadway Rose Theatre 18%

Portland Center Stage Teen Council 8%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Gallery Theater 42%

Broadway Rose Theatre 28%

Twilight Theater Company 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 37%

Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 28%

Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 15%

Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 15%

Eric Nordin - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 24%

Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 23%

Damaso Rodriguez - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2020 17%

Favorite Social Media

Broadway Rose 70%

Twilight Theatre 30%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Broadway Rose 36%

Portland Center Stage 20%

Artists Repertory Theatre 16%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ronni Lacroute 73%

Broadway Rose 16%

Patsy Britton 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 36%

Jesse Belsky - THE MAGIC PLAY - Portland Center Stage - 2018 16%

David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 30%

Delphon Curtis Jr - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 14%

Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 17%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 14%

HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 27%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 27%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 16%

Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 16%

Sean O'Skea - MAMMA MIA - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 29%

Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 17%

Brian Karl Moen - ONCE - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Gallery Theater 22%

Broadway Rose Theatre 17%

Bag and Baggage 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Ronni Lacroute 70%

Broadway Rose 28%

A.R.T. New York 2%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Juanita Muntz 45%

Broadway Rose Theatre 32%

Dick Brannan 15%

