Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Garden Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Clay Price - Encore! Performing Arts 16%

Lauren O'Quinn - ClassAct Studios 11%

Orlando Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Marshall Ellis Dance School 27%

In Motion Dance Project (IMDP) 20%

Peaches Dance and Music Orlando 15%

Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 6%

HAIRSPRAY - Encore! Performing Arts - 2018 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) - 2019 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Thai Blossom - Winter Garden 27%

Santiago's Bodega 20%

Bucca di Beppo 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Encore Performing Arts 12%

Orlando Repertory Theatre 11%

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 11%

Best Theme Park Performer

STERLING LOVETT - Disney World, Finding Nemo - 2020 15%

Andrea Canny - Walt Disney World - 2013 10%

Christian Damon - Universal Orlando - 2020 10%

Best Theme Park Production

FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING - Animal Kingdom - 2020 26%

VOICES OF LIBERTY - American Pavillon - 2020 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Walt Disney World - 2019 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Orlando Repertory Theatre 22%

Garden Theatre 19%

Orlando Shakes 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Renee Parsons - AIDA - Encore Performing Arts - 2015 16%

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 12%

Christopher Vergara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alejandra Martinez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 20%

Jade Roberts - ROCKY HORROR POLE SHOW - Orlando Fringe - 2017 16%

Nate Elliott - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Athens Theatre - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Steve MacKinnon - INTO THE WOODS - Garden Theatre - 2017 9%

Clay Price - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2018 7%

Shana Burns - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Osceola Arts - 2019 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 0

Jim Helsinger - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 0

Keith Smith - BOEING BOEING - Garden Theatre - 2015 0

Favorite Social Media

Orlando Fringe 24%

Garden Theatre 16%

Encore! Performing Arts 13%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

THEATRE AT ST LUKES 21%

Clay Price - Encore Cast Performing Arts 21%

Garden Theatre 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bert Scott - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 41%

Holly Whelden Carpenter - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 34%

Luke Atkison - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS THE MUSICAL - Dr Philips Center for the Performing Arts - Generation Productions - 2019 15%

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 12%

Alexander Mrazek and Justin J Scarlat - STEVE'S MIRDER MYSTER/ANYVILLE - The Abbey - 2020 8%

Performer Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 13%

Alina Alcantara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 11%

Zach Lane - LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - The Garden / BMP - 2016 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 8%

GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2020 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre West End - 2019 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse - 2020 15%

WANZIE WITH A Z - Orlando Fringe - 2017 14%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Orlando Shakes - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Hunter - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 14%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theater West End - 2017 12%

Joe Klug - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Spencer Crosswell - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 50%

J. Adam Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2019 27%

J. Adam Smith - LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2017 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Garden Theatre 14%

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 14%

Encore Performing Arts 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orlando Fringe 30%

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) 25%

THEATRE AT ST. LUKES 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 20%

Hannah Berry Matthews - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 10%

Laura Hodos - A MARVELLOUS PARTY - Winter Park Playhouse - 2016 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Orlando Fringe 35%

Clay Price - Encore Performing Arts 24%

Encore Performing Arts 9%

