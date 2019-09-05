World Premiere Of JUST THE WAY YOU ARE An Original Billy Joel Musical Comes To NYC

Calling all Piano Men and Uptown Girls! On Tuesday September 10th at 7PM and Thursday September 12th at 7PM at The West End Lounge, will be the world premiere of Just The Way You Are - an original Billy Joel musical, the first show from new production company, One Whole Guff Productions. The show, which brilliantly blends an original story with the catalogue of icon, Billy Joel, was written by Kevin Riddagh, is being directed by Riddagh and Michael Nash (Spice World: The Musical) with music direction by Richard Baskin Jr and is being produced in association with Peter Dunn. ("So You Think You Can Belt", "Tricoastal", "TRL", "Gays: The Series", and "King: Live in NYC"

We all need a room of our own, but sharing it with someone can lead to a beautiful new adventure. Come meet Jacklyn and Billy as they discover new passions in this wide world. Is it a happy ending, or a fire to be extinguished? Celebrating the music of Billy Joel, Just The Way You Are, takes you on a magical journey of transformation! Come discover a shared human connection that includes first dates laughter, drama, sex, and of course, love. For Billy Joel fans, expect to hear songs like, River of Dreams, And So It Goes, Only The Good Die Young, Captain Jack, and Vienna.

"I wanted to write a show using Billy Joel songs. Movin' Out, on Broadway, was fantastic, but I always felt that Billy Joel's music could be used to tell a more universal, yet intimate story," says writer/director Riddagh. "His songs tell wondrous stories, and deserve to be told in a fantastic, vulnerable, story driven musical."

"Kevin's created something very epic feeling while simultaneously telling an intimate story, with universal themes that hits all of us," says Dunn. "His passion for the project has led to every step of the way being so well thought out and executed. Even a non Joel Fan will leave moved, entertained, and effected in some way."

The incredible ensemble cast includes Abbey Immer, Kevin Riddagh, Marie Gustafson, Genesis Collado, Therin Morrisey, Patrick Doss, Darren Cementina, and Michael Nash.

Performances will be Tuesday September 10th at 7PM and Thursday September 12th at 7PM at The West End Lounge. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at

https://cofare.io/CoFare/showDetail.cofare?code=829

Additional Information about Just The Way You Are! https://www.facebook.com/events/813275649070293/?ti=icl





