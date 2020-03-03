Watch the New Trailer for WOMAN IN BLACK

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

is a New York Times Critics' Pick!

Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story rattles to life inside The McKittrick Hotel's hidden Club Car, marking the show's first return to its original staging inside an intimate English pub.

Featuring a full cast from London's West End, THE WOMAN IN BLACK has been extended by popular demand.

Now thru April 19

Limited intimate space. Book with haste.

The McKittrick Hotel | 530 West 27th Street | New York, New York | 10001

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories