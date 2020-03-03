Watch the New Trailer for WOMAN IN BLACK

Article Pixel Mar. 3, 2020  
Watch the New Trailer for WOMAN IN BLACK

THE WOMAN IN BLACK
is a New York Times Critics' Pick!

Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story rattles to life inside The McKittrick Hotel's hidden Club Car, marking the show's first return to its original staging inside an intimate English pub.

Featuring a full cast from London's West End, THE WOMAN IN BLACK has been extended by popular demand.

Now thru April 19
Limited intimate space. Book with haste.

The McKittrick Hotel | 530 West 27th Street | New York, New York | 10001

Learn More and Purchase Tickets



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Temple University Offers Theater, Film, and Media Arts Programs
  • Birdland Weekly Update: Steve Ross, Cast Party & The Lineup at Birdland
  • A New Opera, INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Lincoln Center Theater
  • Get $20 Tickets to ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL
  • Get $5 Off HEAD OVER HEELS at the Monumental Theatre Company
  • The Axelrod Performing Arts Center Presents MATILDA