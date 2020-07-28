Jessica Sherr Presents BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Streaming Live

Internationally acclaimed one woman show BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES will stream live at OnTheStage.com from July 30 thru September 24. Written and performed by Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, Claws, Annie), this new 80-minute live streaming version is directed for the small screen by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore). The production also features costume elements from Bette Davis' personal wardrobe provided by her estate.

In BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top, while triumphing over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Tickets are $15, available at www.BetteDavisAintForSissiesTix.com. Performance times are:

• Thu. July 30 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thu. August 13 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thu. August 27 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thu. September 10 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

• Thu. September 24 @ 7:30pm EDT / 4:30pm PDT

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008 and has gone on to sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theater in London. The show has been seen in 12 US states including stops in Tucson, San Antonio, Roswell, San Jose and Little Rock, and three countries. For more information visit bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

Jessica Sherr (Playwright / Bette Davis) is a graduate of the Wynn Handman Acting Studio and has studied improv at UCB and The PIT. Jessica appears on Season 2 of Claws (TNT), and was recently seen on Cloak and Dagger (ABC FreeForm) and on Blue Bloods (CBS), opposite Donnie Wahlberg. TV work includes Flight of the Concords (HBO). Film: Annie (Columbia Pictures), We are the Prototypes (Dances With Films). For the past year, Jessica has collaborated on the series Scratch This, which won Grand Prize at the New York Woman in Film Short Film Festival. She is the writer / performer of the internationally acclaimed solo show, BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES. Jessica worked with writer/director Caitlin Scherer to adapt this solo play into the feature film script, Bette, a finalist for the Screencraft awards. Jessica teamed up again with Caitlin to produced Wicked Image, a short film about Lucifer, The Devil and Satan which will debut at the Garden State Film Festival, in which Jessica plays Satine, aka Satan. Jessica was the face of Fruit by the Foot and had a two-year National Campaign for Aquafresh. She is a certified personal trainer and holds her New York Real Estate License. She grew up in San Diego, California, and is a graduate of UC, Santa Barbara. Jessica is married to actor Doug Schneider and lives in New York. When not on stage you can find her at Rockaway Beach, surfing.

