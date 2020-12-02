Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Columbia Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Orleans!

Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Carmadelle 33%

Gordon Carmadelle 18%

Chad Winters 17%

Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré - 2020 33%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 24%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 52%

Theatre Baton Rouge 27%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 50%

Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program 50%

Costume Design of the Decade

Hope Bennett - SPIDER QUEEN - The NOLA project - 2017 35%

Sam Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 32%

Sara Bandurian - THE WIZ - See Em On Stage - 2017 23%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Allegra - 1776 - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 23%

Emilie Whelan - RAGTIME - Cripple Creek - 2016 23%

Kelly Fouchi - BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 23%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lauren Turner - IN THE RED AND BROWN WATER - No Dream Deferred - 2019 33%

Michael McKelvey - HAND TO GOD - The Storyville Collective - 2017 33%

Christopher Bentivegna - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 21%

Favorite Social Media

The NOLA Project 83%

@junebugnola 9%

New Orleans Box Office 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Sydney Thomas - MEAN GIRLS - Tulane Theatre Lab - 2019 62%

Bill Young - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 38%

Performer Of The Decade

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 29%

Phyllis Horridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 16%

Enrico Cannella - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 26%

BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 21%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Manship Theatre - 2019 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2019 44%

THE ROSE TATTOO - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company - 2016 29%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Eric Porter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 75%

Matthew Collier - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

30 By Ninety Theatre 58%

Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Lauren Pierce - DAMN YANKEES - St Paul's Marian Players - 2020 51%

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 22%

Tiondria Norris - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 12%

