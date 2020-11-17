Wharton Institute For The Performing Arts Presents THE ADDAMS

The free show will be presented via Zoom on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Performing Arts School will present an original show based on The Addams Family by Andrew Lippa. With lyrics and music composed by the 7-member Wharton Players cast, the free show on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. is available on Zoom. For full show details, visit WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Players, a performance-based class by invitation or audition only, gives young artists the opportunity to put a show together from start to finish; teaches the triple threat skills of singing, acting, and dancing; guides character development; and explores working as an ensemble. In these challenging times, the November 21 performance of The Addams Family will serve as a fundraising event for the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts Scholarship Fund. Donations to Wharton Players will help provide financial assistance to musical theater students who are passionate about performing. Click here to support Wharton Players or text WHARTONPLAYERS to 44-321.

The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' mission is to provide the highest quality performing arts education to a wide range of students in a supportive and inclusive environment, where striving for personal excellence inspires and connects those we teach to the communities we serve.

Wharton is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving over 1,200 students through a range of classes and ensembles including the 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve 500 students in grades 3 - 12 by audition. Beginning with Out of the Box Music and Pathways classes for young children, Wharton offers private lessons, group classes, and ensembles for all ages and all abilities at the Performing Arts School. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and the performing arts and that arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton teaches all instruments and voice and has a robust musical theater program. Based in Paterson, New Jersey, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts that uses music as a vehicle for social change by empowering and inspiring children through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing.

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 10 counties. All of Wharton's extraordinary faculty members and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

