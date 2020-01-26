Lauren Yeobin Park Leads 13 THE MUSICAL, JR. at Union County Performing Arts

This March, Lauren Yeobin Park will be playing the role of Patrice in a Pilot Production of "13 The Musical, Jr." with Pixie Dust Players, Directed by Lindsay Maron. Performances are March 20-22 and March 27-29 at Union County Performing Arts Center, Hamilton Stage, at 360 Hamilton Way, Rahway, N.J.

13 The Musical, Jr. is a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that cool is sometimes where we least suspect it. Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable score by Tony Award Winning, Jason Robert Brown. 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out!

Tickets are $25 and available online: http://www.ucpac.org/ or https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?e=65c7aab939fb035ccdd704f9bfe3c5ec&t=tix&vqitq=bdc72bef-e7a8-45f5-bdb2-2b734e64312c&vqitp=15696b69-979f-4c35-9923-d197cb96d811&vqitts=1579737775&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=4152726f62be5ac1fd2ab477c1a59ee7



Lauren is excited to be reprising the role of Jasmine in "Aladdin, Jr." at The Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood, N.J. The production will be Directed by Alexander Roland Diaz, Musical Directed by Glenn Gordon and Choreographed by Rebecca Sonia. Performances are January 30th at 7pm and January 31st at 9am.

Most recently, Lauren performed at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall in the American Protègè Winners Recital and at Merkin Hall in Broadway Closeup: "I Won't Grow Up" that featured NYC's top talent.

Lauren started performing in musicals at the age of 7. She performed in 16 musical theatre productions,which include 2 Off-Broadway Shows. Some of her favorite roles are Annie in "Annie", Maria in "The Sound of Music", Jasmine in "Aladdin", Young Fiona in "Shrek" Jr., and Becky/SarahStandby in the U.S. Premiere of "A Little Princess".

As a member of the Broadway Youth Ensemble, she has performed in the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall as a special guest in "Christmas with Tim Janis and Special Guests", and at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

Lauren beat out over 250 contestants from both the U.S. and Canada and won 2nd Place under the Musical Division and Honorable Mention under the Art Song Division for the 2019 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition. She won First Place in the 2019 Young Musicians Competition and performed in the Billy Johnson Auditorium at the Newark Museum.

Please visit www.laurenyeobinpark.com and follow her on Instagram: @laurenyeobinpark





