LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! First Stage Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Milwaukee, WI!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Theatre Staff

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre 61%

Theater RED 19%

Sunset Playhouse 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Molly Rhode - ANNIE - Skylight - 2017 68%

Eric Welch - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 32%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Kearns - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 40%

John Maclay - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - First Stage - 2018 21%

Matt Daniels - TXT U L8R - First Stage - 2017 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Sheri Williams Pannell - WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE - First Stage - 2017 39%

Alice Austen - GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage - 2018 25%

Jenn Hartmann Luck, Jason Tremblay and Suzan Zeder - GRETEL - First Stage - 2020 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Salter - MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 46%

Tim Albrechtson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 17%

Selma Rivera - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - First Stage - 2017 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - First Stage - 2019 19%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Theater RED - 2019 16%

THE WIZ - First Stage - 2018 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MOCKINGBIRD - First Stage - 2017 52%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - First Stage - 2020 39%

HOLES - First Stage - 2016 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

First Stage 76%

Next Act 12%

Theater RED 12%