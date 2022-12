Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; Croswell Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Melanie Aue & Kayla Harwood - Let Me Be Your Star - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild 16%

Michael Hisamoto - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre 15%

Sandy Bremer - YOU'D NEVER BELIEVE IT! - Farmers Alley Theatre 11%

Jason Bowen - ALL ABOUT ME - Five15 9%

Sam Ramirez - Tomorrow - 2ND ST. SIX CABARET - Downriver Actors Guild 9%

Stacey Barrett - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stagecrafters 9%

Brandon Victor Dixon - LIVE - Cabaret 313 7%

Kahil ‘El Zabar - MODERN JAZZ MEETS MUSICAL THEATRE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 7%

Sarab Kamoo - 9 PARTS OF DESIRE - Williamston Theatre 7%

Tony DeSare - SONG DIARIES LIVE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 5%

Deanna Johnson - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARET - Stsgecrafters 2%

Ryan Bowie - BROADWAY OUR WAY: A COLORFUL CABARER - Stagecrafters 2%

Marion Markham - AMERICAN SONGBOOK - Ocean House 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Genrich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 12%

Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Sarah Nowak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 9%

Chaz Sanders - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 9%

Jenny Meeks - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 7%

Sara Sherman - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Sarah Kilgore - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Sauk 7%

Mark McCleese - PIPPIN - Nicely Theater Grouo 5%

N'Jeri Nicholson - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

Molly Zaleski - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 4%

Brett Wotherspoon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 4%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 4%

Jeremy Blair - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Heidi Schultz - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Lindsay Nanette/Ally Kaufman - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Janeen Bodary - ANYTHING GOES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Christine Campbell Cormier - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

Jill Grundstrom - A CHORUS LINE - Forest Roberts Theatre 2%

Maritoni Harte - ANTIGONE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Jay Gambo and Kurt Stamm - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 1%

William Church - OTHELLO - Upton-Morley, Interlochen 1%

Jay Gamboa - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 0%

Kristofer Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mauldin cultural center 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tallie Carter - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 12%

Deborah Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 9%

Anthony Paul Cavaretta - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Meaghan Bryant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 6%

Pam Krage - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 6%

Nancy Koppin - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Jeannette Steinhauer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 4%

Michael Ameloot - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 4%

Tony Toney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 4%

Leah Paige Cooley - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 3%

Jeannette Steinhauer - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Inspire Theater 3%

Kathryn Wagner - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Michael A. Gravame - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Brandon McWilliams - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Kathryn Wagner - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Sharon Larkey Urick - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Teresa Lavalle and Michael Ameloot - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Suzanne Young - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Lucinda Chavez - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Michael Ameloot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Vince Kelley - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

Aly Renee Amidei - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 1%

Hosanna Phillips - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%

Kristina Croes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Liz Goodall - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Debra Calabrese - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Marcus D. Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 8%

Ryan Aman - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 7%

Trinity Bird - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 7%

Mark DiPietro - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 6%

Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

Anthony Hamilton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Danielle Wright - THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 4%

Paul Bruce - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 4%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Mitch Master - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Bryan Aue - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Amanda Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Mary Zaleski - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Trenton Village Theatre-DYPAC 3%

Mitch Master - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

Rodel Salazar - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 3%

Michael A. Gravame - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Michael Lluberes - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Kathy Mulay - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Brittany Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Tim Higgins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Jay Berkow - A CHORUS LINE - Forest Roberts Theatre 1%

Jeff LaMothe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 1%

Jeff LaMothe - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Josie Stec - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 10%

Trinity Bird - DESERT SONG - The Sauk 9%

Len Fisher - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 7%

Demetria Thomas - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Angie Kane - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 5%

Dee Dee Batteast - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

William Church - OTHELLO - Interlochen Shakespeare Festival 4%

D. Terry Williams - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Kyle Fisher-Grant - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 4%

Asia Hicks - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Jenny Bennett - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Lluberes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Brittany Smith - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 3%

John Sartor - THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 2%

Sue Chekaway - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Brian Marable - DETROIT '67 - Detroit Public Theatre 2%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - ANTIGONE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Lynch R. Travis - UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

David Reinke - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 2%

Brian Cox - MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

Vincent Ford, Jr. - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Tipping Point 2%

William Bryson - FAIRVIEW - Detroit Repertory Theatre 1%

Andrew Papa - THE NORWEGIANS - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

James Kuhl - PATRICK BARLOW’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Tipping Point Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 10%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 8%

LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk 5%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 3%

MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 2%

CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

GODSPELL - Trenton Village theatre-DYPAC 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Inspire Theater 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Compau - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 9%

Crosby Slept - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Angela Forant - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 6%

Katy Atwell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Tiff Crutchfield - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 5%

Alan Highe - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 5%

Wendy Hardy - CLUE ON STAGE - Inspire Theatre 5%

Neil Koivu - PIPPIN - The Berman 4%

Jack Tabor - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

Nikki Belenski - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Lanford J. Potts - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Wendy Hardy - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 3%

Matt Weber - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Valerie Compau - DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Thomas Logan - DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 3%

Neil Koivu - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Matt Weber - CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

Chelsie McPhilimy - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Matt Weber - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Josh Gray - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Theatre 2%

Noele Stollmack - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Josh Gray - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Jason Frink - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Kristen Chesak - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Brandy Joe Plambeck - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - The Ringwald 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 9%

Tamara Marla Hornby - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 7%

Kristi Gautsche - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 7%

Amy Sauve - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 6%

Alex Thompson - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Brandon Garcia Waldenmayer - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 6%

Tyler Driskill - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre 5%

Mandy Kruse - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 5%

Kyle Harwood - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Audra Baas - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Trenton Village Theatre-DYPAC 4%

Amy Sauve - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 4%

Cole P. Abod - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

CT Hollis - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 3%

Matt Horn - CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 3%

Ayesu Lartey - LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Debra Perry - RENT - Circle Theatre 3%

Stan Harr - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Jonathan Sills - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 2%

Dan Greig - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Chris Gray - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Dan Greig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company of Detroit Mercy 2%

Marie Boyle Reinman/Conor Reinman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Lily Belle Czartorski - YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Abdul Hamid Royal - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Ray Novak - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 7%

ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 6%

GUYS & DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 5%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 4%

PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Sauk 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

RENT - Circle Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Detroit Opera 2%

THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Encore Theater 2%

YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 15%

LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 12%

YOU'VE GOT MALE - The Ringwald Theatre 11%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 11%

DESERT SONG - The Sauk 10%

A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 7%

SIX FEET UNDER - Skycraft Theatre Works 6%

CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Riverbank Theatre 5%

WRONG RIVER - Flint Repertory Theatre 5%

UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 4%

FAIRVIEW - Detroit repertory theater 4%

EYES TO THE STARS - Secondhand Rose Players 3%

MRS. KELLY’S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theater, Ann Arbor Michigan 3%

HASTINGS STREET - Music Hall 3%

THE HAT BOX - Williamston Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Woollcott (Reno) - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 9%

Courtney Perttula - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 8%

Leonard Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 6%

Deen VanLoo - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 5%

Reiley Davidson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 4%

Jessica Coleman - LULU AND THE LONG WALK - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Logan Awe - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Alan Highe - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 3%

Spencer Genrich - THE DESCENDANTS - Downriver Actor's Guild 3%

Carly Koch - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Gianna Green - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Sauk 3%

Madeline Grace Jones - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Tenayjah Hawkins - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Ashley Gatesy - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 2%

Braden Cooper as Pippin - PIPPIN - Nicely Theater Group 2%

Brynn Arnall - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Erin Johnson - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Terri Manning - PIPPIN - Nicely Theatre Group 1%

Julia Hoffert - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Michelle Duffy - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Cara Forfinski - THE WEDDING SINGER - Opera MODO 1%

Joshua Lawson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 1%

Ben Cherry - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Adam El-Zein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 1%

Chloe Calhoun - A CHORUS LINE - Forrest Roberts Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Violet Wang - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 6%

Sydnee Corbin - ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players 6%

Emily Monk - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 6%

Shayne Beasley-Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 5%

John Thiede - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 4%

Lisa Abbott - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

John Lamb - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Emily Jane Smith - RADIUM GIRLS - Evalino Productions 3%

Bailey Seeker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Matthew Muns - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 2%

Mark Colson - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Summer Housler - DESERT SONG - The Sauk 2%

Jacquie Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Tiaja Sabrie - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Jema McCardell - THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 2%

Eric Hand - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Lewis J. Stradlen - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Erica Gunaca - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 2%

Breeda Miller - MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

Paul Strolli - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Alan Canning - I HATE HAMLET - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Lenny Banovez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 1%

Dan Johnson - PASS OVER - Theatre Nova 1%

Leanne Young - RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 1%



Best Play

ALMOST, MAINE - Southgate Community Players 9%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 8%

LET'S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 7%

RUMORS - Inspire Theatre 6%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 5%

DETROIT '67 - Detroit Public Theatre 5%

CLUE - Center Stage 5%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

A VERY GOLDEN GIRLS CHRISTMAS, VOL 2 - The Ringwald Theatre 3%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Snug 3%

UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 3%

OTHELLO - Interlochen Shakespeare Festival 2%

TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Evalino Productions 2%

PASS OVER - Theatre Nova 2%

FAIRVIEW - Detoit Repertory Theatre 2%

DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 2%

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

MRS. KELLY'S JOURNEY HOME - Arthur Miller Theatre 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denny Connors - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

Doug Miller - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Ron Boyle - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 7%

Doug Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 6%

Len Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 6%

Amanda Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Tammy Honesty - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 5%

Eric Maher - ANYTHING GOES - The Berman 4%

Sarah Pearline - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Bartley H. Bauer - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 3%

Samantha Snow - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Lucinda Chavez - MISERY - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Kathy Mulay & Mike Borzkowski - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Sarah Tanner - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Drew Hall - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 3%

Christa Tausney - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 3%

Drew Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 3%

Eric Maher - PIPPIN - The Berman 2%

Eric Perry - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Mike Dundas - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Alan Devlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - University of Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Drew Hall - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 2%

Miranda Fyfe - PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

Steven Sussman - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 1%

Stacey Nellis - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Goosman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Croswell Opera House 13%

Vaughn Louks - INTO THE WOODS - Horizon Performing Arts 11%

PJ JU - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Hope Repertory Theatre 9%

Tony Mitchell - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Chris Goosman - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre 7%

Brad Phillips - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 6%

Kevin Stephison - MAMMA MIA! - Stagecrafters 5%

Asia Hicks - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - The Ringwald 5%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 4%

Brian Groth - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Grosse Pointe Theatre 4%

Tony Mitchell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Eric Sieh - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Stagecrafters 4%

Austin Donovan - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Stephanie Baugher - SANCTUARY CITY - Harvey Theatre, Interlochen 2%

Cameron Griffiths - LEGALLY BLONDE - Saugatuck Center for the Arts 2%

Tom Whalen - UNDER CEEGE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

Kennikki Jones - PATRICK BARLOW’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Tipping Point Theatre 2%

Neil Jansen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Tim St. Clair - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin cultural center 2%

Eric Nogas - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 1%

Ben Lechtman - OTHELLO - Upton-Morley, Interlochen 1%

Eric Nogas - TOKENS OF AFFECTION - Farmington Players 1%

Eric Nogas - A HUNTING SHACK CHRISTMAS - Farmington Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dara Pardon - KINKY BOOTS - Croswell Opera House 8%

Andy Orscheln - THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - Planet Ant Theatre 7%

Melanie Aue - LEGALLY BLONDE - Downriver Actors Guild 7%

Steven Antalek - ANYTHING GOES - Croswell Opera House 5%

Bruce Crews - CINDERELLA - The Sauk 4%

Cellach Allen - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 4%

Julia DeFauw - DESCENDANTS - Starlight Theatre 3%

Kaitlyn Cross - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Cassie Najor - MAMMA MIA - Stagecrafters 3%

Brandon A. Wright - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Kaia Fitzgerald - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Dalton Pittman-Cahill - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Jason Koch - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Sonja Marquis - MAMMA MIA! - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Alexa Carrolo - ANYTHING GOES - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Tyler Bolda - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Meadow Brook Theatre 2%

Natalie Duncan - BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Fisher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Russell Boyle - THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 2%

Ivy Hansen - LITTLE WOMEN - A LITTLE MUSICAL - Barefoot Productions 2%

Griffen Krause - PIPPIN - Nicely Theater Group 2%

Catherine Shaffner - THE FANTASTICKS - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Sydney Corbin - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 1%

Corey Barlow - THE COLOR PURPLE - Hope Repertory Theatre 1%

Chloe Calhoun - FOOTLOOSE - Forest Toberts theatre- marquette 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mike Sutton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Sauk 8%

Brie VanHollebeke - LET’S PLAY DRAGON HATCHERS - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

Josie Stec - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 6%

Tom Pagano - LEADING LADIES - St. Dunstans 5%

Daniel DeRey - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - Rochester University Theatre 4%

Sierra Orr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 4%

David Banach - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 4%

Megan Tiller - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Rexroat - DEATHTRAP - Farmington Players 3%

Dave Duram - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Inspire Theatre 3%

Andres Roa - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Jesse James Kamps - FIGARO - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Asia Hicks - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 2%

Cristina Pellerano - ROMEO AND JULIET - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Melissa Lentine - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 2%

Caitlin Cavannaugh - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE GHOST MACHINE - The Purple Rose Theatre 2%

James Pickering - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Repertory Theatre 2%

Stephen Blackwell - FAIRVIEW - Detroit Repertory Theatre 2%

JM Ethridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Carolyn Gillespie - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Arizsia Staton - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Jordan Treger - ALMOST MAINE - Southgate Community Players 2%

Laurie Carter Rose - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Miles Bond - PUFFS - The Ringwald Theatre 1%

Kevin O'Callaghan - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%