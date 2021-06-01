Celebrate Pride Online With Irvington Theater This June

While Irvington Theater begins to introduce in-person, outdoor events this summer, the cultural heart of the Rivertowns is keeping their online programming alive with a streaming event just in time for Pride!

One Thing I Want You to Know centers queer voices and celebrates living one's truth as members of the LGBTQIA+ community share their art, their stories, and indeed, the one thing they want Irvington audiences to know. The event, which streams on demand from June 23-25, is presented as part of In Our Own Words, IT's series that brings issues of social justice center stage through art and conversation.

The program features nearly 30 artists and advocates who share messages of hope, calls to action, and deeply personal stories of love triumphing over fear. The lineup includes Jim Obergefell of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States; 22-year active duty soldier and Iraq War veteran Sergeant First Class Freyja Eccles; Lisa Linsky , attorney and member of the Executive Committee at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center; the Boston Gay Mens Chorus; and two-time Emmy Award-winning NBC New York meteorologist Raphael Miranda

"I'm able to be openly gay on television, on the news in New York City, where I can talk freely about my husband and our son," says Miranda, who resides in New Jersey with his family. "Even a few years ago, many of things we take for granted today were just not possible... Learn about the pioneers of the struggle... [and what] they endured so we that [could] have the freedoms and the rights that we have now... I want you to know our history."

Alongside drag queens, musicians, actors, and filmmakers, One Thing I Want You to Know showcases the work of organizations whose missions serve LGBTQIA+ folks, like The LOFT, a community services center in nearby White Plains, Camp Brave Trails, a leadership-focused summer camp for LGBTQ youth, and the Stonewall Inn, the historic Greenwich Village bar and site of the 1969 riots that catalyzed the movement for gay liberation in the United States.

One Thing I Want You to Know will be available to stream on demand from Wednesday, June 23 at 12:01am EST through Friday, June 25 at 11:59pm EST. Purchase your $12 per-household ticket to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com/onething

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 119-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their current season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, features both in-person and online streaming events.