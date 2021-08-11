BWW Review: THE WAKE OF DICK JOHNSON Is a Tedious and Bewildering Affair

The 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival got spooky with the West Coast premiere of THE WAKE OF Dick Johnson, a one-man show written, directed, and performed by Luke H. Walker. The black comedy starts with Walker lying in a coffin, an old television that faces the audience broadcasting a black-and-white version of Disney's 1937 animated classic SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS.

Of course, Johnson rises from the coffin to address us, informing us that he consumed every drug and drink imaginable while boning anything that moved, in addition to killing people of all races, men, women, children, and babies alike (he wouldn't hurt an infant, just kill it to keep it from crying). Off to the side of the stage, SNOW WHITE is intermittently interrupted by a burst of static and Dick's Uncle Willie, who-apparently-is filling in more of Dick's story. I say "apparently" because it's difficult to understand what he's saying, just as it's difficult to understand much of Walker's dialogue. He speaks so quickly at points (especially when reciting long lists of places he's had sex, drugs he took, etc.) it's unintelligible and distracting.

Photo credit: Olivier Riquelme

Speaking of distracting, that TV pulls attention from the main thrust of the show even when Uncle Willie isn't addressing Dick. Just the flickering light pulls eyes to the right of the stage until you realize you're thinking about SNOW WHITE instead of the show. ("This really was a beautiful film." "It's surprising Disney granted him the rights to use this." "Especially considering how dark and adult the show is.") Walker said in a brief Q&A after the conclusion that the Evil Queen in the film is intended to represent mean Uncle Willie, while Snow White is intended to represent Dick's innocence before it was destroyed. None of that is clear from the show itself, unless it was referenced in some of the muddied dialogue.

Also distracting: At points in the show, starting when Uncle Willie has broken in on the TV, Walker turns his back to the audience, presumably because our attention is supposed to be on his uncle, and smokes a vape. Is he trying to create ambience with the smoke? Is he so addicted to the vape he can't wait till he's off stage? Later, he openly smokes it, which made it even more confusing because there's also no way to get a handle on the timeline of the show. Johnson is born in Texas in 1958 and as Walker appears to be about 30, that would place his wake in approximately 1988 and, while an electronic cigarette was created in 1963, the invention was shelved for 40 years, until 2003, so he wouldn't have had access to a vape. Additionally, the way he's dressed appears more 1930s-1950s than the late 1980s, when he would have died.

Because we're unable to understand significant portions of the dialogue, there doesn't seem to be a coherent story making it difficult to remain engaged. Additionally, there is a story with accompanying video run on the television about a gay Filipino boy named Manila Manila who dreamed of going to New York to become a performer but met tragedy instead. It was unclear what the point or the parallel is. There's also random footage from a film about Jesus' crucifixion and an adult animated version of SNOW WHITE (representing Dick's descent into depravity?).

Photo credit: Olivier Riquelme

There were also countless unexplained technical difficulties. The show started half an hour late. Walker gestured several times to someone in the sound booth who was seemingly asleep at the wheel. He even repeated an entire soliloquy at one point seemingly to prompt the sound person to hit his cue. And there was no way to indicate intermission or the end of the show aside from Walker breaking character and saying point-blank, "That's the end!"

The set itself is effective, representing a chapel with bouquets of colorful flowers, a neon red cross, and two stained-glass windows with candles behind them. The coffin is large and fits the tall, bearded Walker well. It's hard to assess the writing because so much of it is unintelligible, but from what I could make out, there didn't seem to be any story, no lessons learned, no illuminations of life. Walker stated in the Q&A that he wrote the show in two weeks (and it shows) and that the writing and acting are easy. THE WAKE OF Dick Johnson fully illustrates that neither writing nor acting are easy.

THE WAKE OF Dick Johnson is performed at the Hudson Theatres, 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. It runs through August 25. Tickets can be purchased at this website.