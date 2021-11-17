Beef & Boards Announces its 2022 Season

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is preparing to serve up a sparkling 2022 Season! With new shows, family favorites, and beloved classics, the northwest side dinner theatre is ready to entertain live audiences almost nonstop during its 49th year.

Starting off the season with style is the return of the popular "whodunit" play, Shear Madness, starting Dec. 28, 2021! Audiences will "dye" laughing as they help detangle the clues of this murder mystery set in a not-so-typical hair salon. It's never the same show twice! Shear Madness is rated PG-13 for some adult humor and is on stage through Feb. 5, 2022.

Then, strutting onto the Beef & Boards stage for the first time is the high-heeled hit Kinky Boots! Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the powerful and moving story of two people who have nothing in common - or so they think! Featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Rated PG-13 for some adult content, Kinky Boots kicks off Feb. 10 and sparkles through March 27.

It will be so nice to have Hello, Dolly! back on the Beef & Boards stage starting March 31. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history including "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," and of course the famous title tune. Hello, Dolly! is rated G on stage through May 15.

Practially perfect in every way, the beloved Disney musical Mary Poppins soars onto the Beef & Boards stage May 19 for family fun that's nothing short of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! A very special nanny arrives to help the troubled Banks family in early 20th Century England. Nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, and based on the beloved Disney film, this production features Beef & Boards' $10 Family Show Discount off tickets for all kids ages 3-15. It's rated G on stage through July 10.

New to the Beef & Boards stage is Honky Tonk Angels, opening July 14 and featuring 30 classic country tunes by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Tanya Tucker, and more. When three gutsy gals from different backgrounds take charge of their lives, they decide to follow their honky tonk dreams to the city of Nashville. Honky Tonk Angels is rated PG and on stage through Aug. 14.

Also making its Beef & Boards debut in 2022 is the show all Parrotheads have been waiting for! Escape to Margaritaville opens Aug. 18 featuring both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics. A part-time bartender and singer falls for a career-minded tourist in this heartwarming musical comedy. Rated PG, this slice of paradise is on stage through Oct. 2.

Then things get altogether ooky as The Addams Family creeps onto the Beef & Boards stage for the spooky season. But Gomez Addams faces a nightmare when his daughter, Wednesday, falls in love. What's worse, she loves a boy Gomez has never met - who is from a respectable family. To complicate matters even more, Wednesday pleads with him not to tell her mother, Morticia, and Gomez must do something he's never dared - keep a secret from his wife. Rated PG, this Tony Award-nominated macabre musical comedy haunts Beef & Boards through Nov. 20.

The holiday favorite It's A Wonderful Life comes to the stage in a heartwarming play for the entire family starting Nov. 25. Based on the beloved Frank Capra film, It's A Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey, who is taken on a journey of self discovery by his guardian angel. Just when he thinks things can't get any worse, George realizes they couldn't get any better and that his is truly a wonderful life. Enriched with holiday music, It's A Wonderful Life is on stage through Dec. 23.

VIP Memberships for the 2022 Season and 2022 Season individual show tickets are on now sale to the general public online at beefandboards.com or through the box office for telephone and in-person orders. The box office phone number is 317.872.9664.