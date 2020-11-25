Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards; Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Ensemble

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 12%

AGNES OF GOD - Rochester University Theatre - 2020 11%

KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kathryn Wagner - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 34%

Deborah Aue - CINDERELLA - Downriver Actors Guild - 2019 33%

Barbara Moelaart - SISTER ACT - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2017 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 26%

Spencer Genrich - CHICAGO - Downriver Actors GUild - 2017 23%

Nicole Mullaly - URINETOWN - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2017 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 15%

Robert Arbaugh - URINETOWN - Rochester University Theatre - 2017 11%

Denny Connors - CHICAGO - Downriver Actors Guild - 2017 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lucinda Chavez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Downriver Actors Guild - 2018 16%

Christopher Owens - MACBETH - Uncovered Theatre Company - 2018 14%

Denny Connors - YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL - Downriver Actors Guild - 2020 12%

Favorite Social Media

Downriver Actors Guild 51%

Rochester University Theatre 26%

The Dio 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bridget Williams - RUINED - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 54%

John (JD) Deierlein - ASSASSINS - Avon Players - 2016 15%

Frank Ginis - SPAMALOT - Farmington Players - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Daniel DeRey - THE MASTER CRAFTSMAN - Uncovered Theatre Company - 2018 30%

Ben Riegel - CYMBELIENE - Williams Theatre, WMU - 2014 29%

Terrence Hissong - THE FAMILY DIGS - Croswell Opera House - 2017 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Daniel DeRey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Riverbank Theatre - 2019 9%

Paige McElmury - PETER PAN - Downriver Actors Guild - 2017 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 16%

URINETOWN - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2017 12%

EVIL DEAD - Downriver Actors Guild - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Downriver Actors Guild - 2020 32%

RUINED - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 21%

AGNES OF GOD - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Justin Humphries - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 18%

Joel Bias - EVIL DEAD - Downriver Actors GUild - 2019 18%

Robert Arbaugh - URINETOWN - Rochester University Theatre u - 2017 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

CJ Drenth - CAMELOT - Farmers Alley Theatre - 2019 45%

Mike Duncan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Meadow Brook Theatre - 2019 24%

Connor Jordan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rochester High School - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 20%

Rochester University Theatre 18%

Downriver Actor's Guild 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2018 10%

Sam Ramirez - SONGS FOR A NEW WOLRD - Downriver Actors Guild - 2019 9%

Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 7%

