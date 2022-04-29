PEACE, LOVE, AND BERRIES. THE TROY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL Returns This June

Peace, Love, and Berries. The Troy Strawberry Festival is back and better than ever for its first festival in three years. Located along the Great Miami River banks and through downtown Troy, this weekend-long festival will take place Saturday, June 4th, 10:00 am-9:00 pm, and Sunday, June 5th, 10:00 am-5:00 pm. The festival includes more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, great food, entertainment, and of course, lots of strawberries. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

Savor over 50 food and beverage vendors spread throughout downtown Troy. Try a variety of strawberry-based dishes, from a classic strawberry donut or shortcake to the more unique strawberry options. All food vendors participating in the festival are partnered with a Miami County non-profit organization to help raise funds for their mission. Along with all food and beverage vendors, Troy's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in effect Saturday from 12:00 pm-10:00 pm for those 21+ to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, participate in or spectate various Strawberry Festival events and activities. These events include the Strawberry Pie eating contest, Strawberry Classic Run 5k & 10K, Little Miss & Mr. Strawberry Pageant, tennis shootout, live music, and many more family activities. 2022 also brings back a fan-favorite event, the Troy Strawberry Festival Cruise-In. Come to Troy Community Park the morning of Sunday, June 5th, for a variety of classic cars on display for all to see. Dash plaques will be given for the first 250 cars, and various trophies will be awarded. A $5 cash-only entry fee is charged for those cars wanting to be judged, and the award ceremony will be held at 1:30 pm.

Be entertained by the variety of live music and performances on the festival's two stages. Performances include Kid Politics, Brother Believe Me, The Avalons, Fleetwood Gold, and many more! Check out the full schedule below:

Greenville Federal Stage

*Schedule subject to change. Check here for the latest information*

Saturday- 10:00AM-10:15am Opening Ceremony 10:15AM-10:30AM Lion Dance 10:30AM-11:00AM Mike Hemmelgarn 11:00AM-1:00PM Little Mr & Miss 1:00PM-2:30PM Nick Netherton Duo 3:00PM-4:30PM Buzzard Kings 4:30PM-5:00PM Taste of Strawberry 5:30PM-7:00PM Doobies USA 7:30PM-8:30PM Brother Believe Me

Sunday- 10:00AM-11:00AM Declare on the square 11:30AM-12:45PM Shazbots 1:00PM-2:30PM Lee Gantt Band 3:00PM-4:30PM Fleetwood Gold



Winans Chocolates + Coffees Stage

*Schedule subject to change. Check here for the latest information*

Saturday- 10:00AM-11:00AM Zumba 11:00AM-12:00PM Cory Breth 12:00PM-12:30PM Pound 12:30PM-1:00PM Pump 1:15PM-2:15PM Five Points Cloggers 2:30PM-3:00PM Pilates 3:00PM-4:15PM Jerry Mullin 4:30PM-5:30PM Barnhart 6:00PM-7:15PM Vinyl Sunshine 7:30PM-8:30PM Kid Politics

Sunday- 10:30AM-11:15AM Five Points Cloggers 11:30AM-1:00PM Jerry Mullin 1:00PM-2:30PM Will Freed 3:00PM-4:30PM Avalons



Come for a weekend of fun and Strawberries and see everything Troy and Miami County offers! Click here for more information and ideas to help plan your perfect visit. Look here for the ideal place to rest your head after a fun-filled day at the festival.