Tech N9ne Releases DISPARAGEMENT Single and Music Video

May. 3, 2019  

Tech N9ne Releases DISPARAGEMENT Single and Music Video

Today, Tech N9ne drops the single "Disparagement," along with its corresponding music video. Until today, the track was only available as a pre-order exclusive download through Strange Music for Tech N9ne's album N9NA; now, fans can listen to "Disparagement" on all platforms. The music video continues a series that left off with a fictionalized Tech N9ne locked in a mental asylum in the "Like I Ain't" music video.

Tech N9ne's "It Goes Up Tour 2019" stops tonight in Tuscon, AZ, and then continues across the U.S. with support from DAX, ¡Mayday!, and UBI of Ces Cru. Fans can also catch Tech N9ne's festival performances at Soundset in St. Paul, MN on May 26 andStrangeFest in Kansas City, MO on June 1.

Watch the "Disparagement" music video HERE

Listen to "Disparagement" HERE

Listen to N9NA HERE

See a full list of dates and more information on the "It Goes Up Tour 2019" HERE

Bou Lou, a craft beer created in partnership with Boulevard Brewing Co. and inspired by Tech's platinum single, "Caribou Lou," is set to be released on a national scale and will be available at most venues. The "It Goes Up Tour 2019" promises to bring highly sought-after Bou Lou to a wider audience than ever before.

"It Goes Up Tour 2019"

May 3, 2019 Tucson, AZ

May 5, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT

May 6, 2019 Grand Junction, CO

May 8, 2019 Columbia, MO

May 9, 2019 Indianapolis, IN

May 10, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI

May 11, 2019 Milwaukee, WI

May 12, 2019 Chicago, IL

May 15, 2019 Bar Nunn, WY

May 16, 2019 Colorado Springs, CO

May 17, 2019 Denver, CO

May 18, 2019 Denver, CO

May 19, 2019 Albuquerque, NM

May 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX

May 22, 2019 Austin, TX

May 23, 2019 Houston, TX

May 24, 2019 Dallas, TX

May 26, 2019 St. Paul, MN (Soundset Festival)

May 28, 2019 Louisville, KY

May 29, 2019 Columbus, OH

May 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH

May 31, 2019 Sauget, IL

June 1, 2019 Kansas City, MO (StrangeFest 2019)

June 2, 2019 Des Moines, IA

June 4, 2019 Davenport, IA

June 5, 2019 Detroit, MI

June 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH

June 7, 2019 Lancaster, PA

June 8, 2019 Worcester, MA

June 9, 2019 Hartford, CT

June 11, 2019 Silver Spring, MD

June 12, 2019 Virginia Beach, VA

June 13, 2019 Raleigh, NC

June 14, 2019 Atlanta, GA

June 15, 2019 North Myrtle Beach, SC

June 16, 2019 Greenville, SC

June 17, 2019 Nashville, TN

June 18, 2019 Springfield, MO

June 19, 2019 Wichita, KS


Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author Tori Hartshorn

  • Tech N9ne Releases DISPARAGEMENT Single and Music Video
  • BWW Album Review: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Is An Uncovered Musical Treasure Trove
  • BWW Album Review: Here's To The COMPANY 2018 LONDON CAST RECORDING
  • BWW Album Review: THE NORM LEWIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM Is A Joyful, Jazzy Gift
  • BWW Album Review: Heather Headley Returns To Her Roots On New Solo Album BROADWAY MY WAY
  • BWW Album Review: RenÃ©e Fleming Hits a High Note With New Album BROADWAY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup