Tech N9ne Releases DISPARAGEMENT Single and Music Video

Today, Tech N9ne drops the single "Disparagement," along with its corresponding music video. Until today, the track was only available as a pre-order exclusive download through Strange Music for Tech N9ne's album N9NA; now, fans can listen to "Disparagement" on all platforms. The music video continues a series that left off with a fictionalized Tech N9ne locked in a mental asylum in the "Like I Ain't" music video.

Tech N9ne's "It Goes Up Tour 2019" stops tonight in Tuscon, AZ, and then continues across the U.S. with support from DAX, ¡Mayday!, and UBI of Ces Cru. Fans can also catch Tech N9ne's festival performances at Soundset in St. Paul, MN on May 26 andStrangeFest in Kansas City, MO on June 1.