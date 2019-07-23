Taylor Swift Drops New Track THE ARCHER From Upcoming Album

Jul. 23, 2019  
Taylor Swift today released the third track off her upcoming album LOVER. The slower jam is titled THE ARCHER. This song follows the previous release of ME featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco and YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN.

Taylor Swift's 7th studio album Lover has already set a new Apple Music record...and it's not even out yet! Lover is officially the most pre-added album by a female artist ever on Apple Music in the first day with 178.6K Pre-Adds worldwide, breaking the previous record set by thank u, next by Ariana Grande.

Lover drops everywhere August 23.

Listen to THE ARCHER here:



