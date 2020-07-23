Amy Langevin Releases Horror Poetry Book THE MAN WHO MARRIED DEATH

Author Amy Langevin is promoting her horror book, The Man Who Married Death. A whirlwind of love, madness, and murder written in a poetry style.

Zylen LaRocque, a twenty-eight-year-old depressive, arranges to be taken by Death, but his suicide fails, and he ends up proposing to the supernatural entity instead. Death accepts Zylen's heart and takes up partial residence in his being, which allows Death to affect the tangible realm at whim. Manipulated like a puppet, Zylen becomes entangled in Death's countless affairs and finds himself continuously washing blood off his hands as his life, and everyone in it, descends into a whirlwind of mania and slaughter.

The Man Who Married Death is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Dripping blades, psychological experiments, bone homes, human bombs, sanguinary sonatas, hungry straightjackets, supernatural lovers, fleshy snacks-and so much more. Amy Langevin loves peering into chaotic psyches, trying on their masks, seeing through their eyes, and writing their stories. To her, there is so much more to every 'evil' character. Habitually closing books with the gnawing desire to experience the story from the 'bad guy's' view, she began writing such stories herself. In so doing, she discovered reflections of their darkness in herself. It felt as if her soul was calling out to be seen-for her to shatter her shiny façade and explore herself in her full spectrum.

Amy's first horror poetry collection is The Man Who Married Death (2017), and her first novel is Spineless (2017). Her short story "Tied in Love" was published in Thirteen Vol. 3 (Easkey Castle Books), and "The Required Bits" was published in 100 Doors to Madness (Forgotten Tomb Press).

Currently she lives in Los Angeles, in a strange man's basement, knowing one day she'll escape.

