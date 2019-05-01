ART NEW YORK Returns Tomorrow!

The fifth edition of Art New York returns to Pier 94 from Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5, with an invitation-only VIP Preview on Thursday, May 2 at 2pm before opening to the public at 5pm.

Art New York provides multiple platforms for discovering high-quality works by more than 300 artists from 70 international galleries from 18 countries, including CONTEXT, a destination for new and established contemporary galleries to present emerging, mid-career and cutting-edge talent. The fair showcases robust and dynamic presentations of work from influential artists from the contemporary, modern, post-war and pop eras, reinforced by curated programs of special projects and non-profit partnerships, during one of the most significant weeks in New York's art calendar.

Exhibitor Highlights

The New York Academy of Art is Art New York's philanthropic partner. They will present an exhibition curated by Academy President David Kratz and Academy supporter Helena Christensen and host a private VIP Reception on Thursday May 2, between 6pm to 8pm. The drawings, paintings and sculpture have all been created by alumni of the Academy's MFA program including James Adelman, Tamalin Baumgarten, Joao Brandao, Dina Brodsky, Diana Corvelle, Shiqing Deng, Christian Fagerlund, Brett Harvey, Jacob Hicks, Alexis Hilliard, Sara Issakharian, Yun Jang, Lani Kennefick, Will Kurtz, Dan Pelonis, Laura Peturson, James Razko, Nicolas V. Sanchez, Stephen Shaeen, Susan Siegel, Kathy Stecko, Zeynep Tekiner, Jiannan Wu and Zane York. The New York Academy of Art's Board of Trustees include Eileen Guggenheim, Ph.D., Brooke Shields, and Naomi Watts.

Rosenfeld Gallery has dedicated its booth to the importance of black and white. They have made it a point to showcase works in a variety of artistic mediums. The booth will include works on paper by Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Jean Dubuffet, a large painting on black velvet by Mel Bochner, a 51 inch by 51 inch black and white infinity net canvas by artist Yayoi Kusama, and a mixed media work featuring black and white printed mulberry paper by Kwang Young Chun.

Art of the World Gallery will present works by Fernando Botero, Robert Indiana, Jim Dine, Mr. Brainwash, Javier Marin Gustavo Velez, Crist bal Toral, Rafael Barrios, Julio Larraz, and Silvia Papas. Highlights include Jim Dine's vibrant work, Random Sewing, oil on canvas, 2009, Fernando Botero's cultural masterpiece, Arena, oil on canvas, 2004, and two stunning sculptures by the late Robert Indiana: Love, high-polished bronze, 1966/1998 and Amor, painted aluminum (red & blue). They will have famed Colombian sculptor, Gustavo Velez, in attendance during the VIP reception, and Javier Marin will make an appearance on May 4.

Bogena Galerie is presenting an original mixed media piece by Manolo Vald s from 2006 that has never been seen in New York titled Lillie IX. The gallery asks the question, 'Is today's art a legacy of past works?' and addresses how contemporary artists communicate with artists of the past including Manolo Vald s with Henri Matisse, Monique Frydman with Pierre Bonnard, or Jeff Bertoncino with Stephen De Staebler. A highlight will be Triptyque Austral, 1986 by Monique Frydman.

Waterhouse & Dodd have organized a solo show of the Hyperphotos of the renowned French artist Jean-Fran ois Rauzier. Hyperphotos are large-scale digitally created photos of cities, museums and libraries. Each work has up to 3,000 separate images stitched together. Rauzier has his most recent work, based on London's National Gallery, in a major exhibition at Scotland's National Gallery this summer. Subjects in this presentation include works based on The Museum of Modern Art, The Hamptons, Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy, and a tree made with the sculpture of Auguste Rodin.

Eternity Gallery will highlight George Morton-Clark, a British artist from the world of animation. The hyperrealist artist Michael Moebius will be present at the gallery's booth.

Masterworks Fine Art Gallery will showcase Paramount TP (Unique Trial Proof) from Andy Warhol's 1985 Ads Series, as well as the artist's 1967 work, Marilyn. They will also present Danseuse Cre ole (Creole Dancer), 1978 by Joan Miro , Untitled, 1995 by Frank Stella, and Imperfect, 1988 by Roy Lichtenstein.

Chase Contemporary will showcase rare paintings by Andy Warhol, including Knives, 1981 and two graphite drawings. The gallery's artists, Chuck Hoberman, Steve Hash, Liu Shuishi and Ole Aakj r will be present at the gallery's booth. Aakj r, who will present new watercolor compositions, will hold a book signing at the gallery's booth on Saturday, May 4. Hoberman, who will present never-before-seen kinetic sculptures, will take part in a meet and greet on Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4. The gallery will also present Hash's 2018 sculpture, Ghost, in the VIP Lounge.

LICHT FELD GALLERY will reveal four never-before-seen prints of David Bowie by artist and photographer Markus Klinko. This will be marked by a cocktail reception on Thursday, 2 May at 3:30pm. Klinko is an award-winning, international fashion/celebrity photographer and director who has worked with many of today's most iconic stars of film, music, and fashion.

Vallarino Fine Art will exhibit American artists from the 1940s through the 1960s including Robert Motherwell, Gene Davis, Edward Dugmore, Hans Hofmann, John McLaughlin, Friedel Dzubas, Mary Abbott, Anne Ryan, Norman Bluhm, Ray Parker, Paul Jenkins, Vivian Springford and Ilya Bolotowsky. These artists' works originate from American Abstract Artists, Abstract Expressionism and Washington Color School. The juxtaposition of these movements reveals one's effect on the other.

Avant Gallery will present emerging artists including Will Kurtz and emerging New York City-based street artist Sr. LaSso, who paints colorful pop culture-centric murals.

Adelson Cavalier Galleries will present I Love You, 2019, a new life-size sculpture by Federico Uribe created from bullet shells.

The Cynthia Corbett Gallery will present winners of the Young Masters Art Prize with a focus on emerging female artists including Azita Moradkhani, Eleanor Watson, Zemer Peled, and Isabelle van Zeijl. The gallery will also showcase new work from Andy Burgess, in addition to work by Nicolas Saint Gr goire, whose art is currently the centerpiece for Mus e Yves Saint Laurent Paris's presentation of Yves Saint Laurent's historic collection based on the iconic Mondrian dress. Dutch photographer Isabelle Van Zeijl will be at the gallery's booth on Friday, May 3 at 5pm to sign her mini-catalogs and discuss her new work.

Winn Slavin Fine Art has themed its booth 'Metamorphose,' and will present three original pen and ink drawings by Salvador Dali, valued between $500,000 - $700,000.

N2 Galer a will present an extremely rare Keith Haring titled Frisbee from 1989. The work is an illustrated frisbee featuring the inscription, A real Keith Haring drawing on a fake Keith Haring frisbee.

Winterowd Fine Art is making its fair debut and will feature never-before-seen works, including a large painting by Tom Kirby titled Serenity 11 from 2019.

JoAnne Artman Gallery will have artists Audra Weaser and John CRASH Matos at their booth where the gallery will present their works including Less than Zero 1 and Less than Zero 2 by Matos and Sea Gems Series (6 Panels) by Weaser.

Lucia Mendoza will present several works including Presente Pluscuamperfecto (Luz), 2018 by Salustiano.

Simons Gallery has themed its booth, 'Women and Power,' and will present two pieces that have never been shown before: Trophy Wives, 2019, by Leonor Anthony, who is represented by the Museo de Arte Valencia, and a Roberto Polillo photograph titled, Nina Simone.

Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery will showcase two new pieces by Carla Kranendonk. The Dutch-born artist's works are informed by her travels to West Africa, her love of the 20th century artistic tradition, and her childhood as the daughter of a dress-maker. The large format pieces combine vivid brushwork with hand-embroidered paper collage, textiles and beading.

The Selects Gallery will present exclusive work from high caliber fashion photographers who have never before been exhibited in a fair in the United States. Artists include Chris Von Wangenheim, one of the most groundbreaking fashion photographers of the 20th century. Until his death in 1981, he ranked alongside Helmut Newton and Guy Bourdin in his masterful encapsulation of the 1970's zeitgeist. Giovanni Gastel, who is one of the most prominent fashion photographers in Italy, Richard Phibbs, whose fine art photography is in the private collections of Bill Clinton, Ralph Lauren, Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Eisner among others, and Kenneth Willardt, one of the most enduring and sharpest beauty photographers, who will sign his book, 'The Beauty Book' on Friday, May 3 at 3pm.

Boccara Art will present the work of contemporary French artist Laurence Jenkell, who is well known for her iconic plexiglass Candy Nations, a series of oversized candies with the flags of different countries. They will also display the unique works of glass artist Kim KototamaLune, who creates ethereal sculptures that resemble abstracted organic shapes and faces, as well as the works of Francois Calvat and Wang Keping.

Elyx Mobile Bar and Lounge in Art New York. Inspired by the success of other immersive brand experiences like the Elyx House LA, Absolut Elyx has created a mobile bar to bring the Elyx Experience to Art New York. The Elyx Mobile Bar enables the brand to educate consumers on this luxury vodka while utilizing the Elyx copper serving rituals. The Elyx Mobile Bar lounge will showcase the brand's unique aesthetic while creating a memorable experience. Elyx will host a lounge during Art New York for an oasis away from the rest of the fair. Guests can enjoy a cocktail and relax while enjoying all that Art New York has to offer.





Related Articles View More Visual Arts Stories

More Hot Stories For You