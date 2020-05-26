The Billie Holiday Theatre Announces a Global Call for Stories 

The AUDELCO and Obie Award-winning Billie Holiday Theatre today announced a special edition of its breakout 50in50 monologue showcase series with a global call for stories for 50in50: Love in the Time of Corona with title inspiration from the classic novel Love in the Time of Cholera by Nobel prize winning Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez.

To mark this complex, ever-evolving, and unprecedented moment in our shared global history, The Billie welcomes stories from all people from all walks of life from across the world to share how an act of love is guiding them through this global pandemic. Stories will be selected and read by renowned actors online. Part of the Theatre's new #StayAtHome Reading Series, 50in50: Love in the Time of Corona will have its premiere via The Billie's Facebook Live platform on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

"With our most recent online experience of 50in50:Letters to Our Sons, we realize how deeply 50in50 connects with our audiences, especially now. At its core, the show provides a platform for everyday people to share their experiences in such a personal way that it has a universal resonance. With 50in50: Love in the Time of Corona, we want to provide an opportunity to showcase stories about acts of love during what is arguably the most challenging time that we have faced as a global community in our lifetime," said Dr. Indira Etwaroo, Executive Director, BHT and Director of 50in50. "We felt that it was imperative to extend the platform and open it up to everyone from all walks of life, because COVID-19 affects us all. The Billie's role during this pandemic is what its role has always been, to provide a path to our healing through our stories."

The Billie's new #StayAtHome Reading Series officially launched in late March with Richard Wesley's Autumn. The virtual reading, in partnership with the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, was directed remotely by the renowned Walter Dallas, who originally helmed the AUDELCO Award-winning Best Play of the Year in addition to five other AUDELCO Awards. Autumn explores the divides marking sharply different political agendas against the needs of the people. 50in50:Love in the Time of Corona will be the third presentation under the #StayAtHome Reading Series

Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You