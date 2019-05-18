BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Calls Brittany Rolfs Cover 'Breathtaking'
NEW YORK -- 'Spending one fine Friday listening to Brittany Rolfs' breathtaking cover!" coos the comment on Beautiful - The Carole King Musical's Facebook and Instagram pages.
The praise for Rolfs accompanies a video of her soulfully performing a stripped down version of the early King mega-hit "One Fine Day". It's the latest in the show's #FanCoverFriday series.
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is in its sixth year on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Rolfs is currently starring as the Leading Player in a Massachusetts regional premiere of the American Repertory Company's widely acclaimed update of Bob Fosse's Pippin.
Related Articles
From This Author Michele Clarke
Michele covers Provincetown and other Cape Cod theater centers as a Contributing Editor for BroadwayWorld.com. She’s a former business and technology journalist/editor, theater kid (and (read more...)
BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Calls Brittany Rolfs Cover 'Breathtaking'
BWW Review: Peregrine Theatre Ensemble's Riveting HAIR Finds The Poignant Heart Of A Raucous, Sweeping Show
BWW Review: Elements Theatre Company's BLITHE SPIRIT Is A Visual Feast of Noël Coward's Comedic Core
BWW Review: Cape Cod Theatre Company's Triumphant BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Is A Fable For Our Time