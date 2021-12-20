WEST SIDE STORY Sequel, MARIA, in the Works From Long Wharf Theatre

West Side Story is gaining new life after the Steven Spielberg film was released earlier this month. Have you ever wondered what happens to Maria, after the curtain closes? A new musical in development from Long Wharf Theatre will be exploring just that.

Husband-and-wife duo Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp will write the musical, which will give insight into how Maria's story continues after the (spoiler alert!) murder of her lover, Tony.

"What happened to that young woman, Maria, after she walks out of the park after Tony has been murdered?" Sapp said in a recent video from Long Wharf. "What life does she lead now that she knows hate and murder, ... and where does her story continue?"

The sequel will bring Maria back to her homeland of Puerto Rico, "where she has to take notice of everything that she has lived and everything that has happened to her."

No further details have been announced at this time on when the musical will premiere.

Hear more in the video below!