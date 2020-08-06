Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, August 6- with Liz Callaway, Bebe Neuwirth and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 6, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

SIM/TAN WHO'S THERE? - A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time. A cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, Who's There? uses Zoom as a New Medium to explore the unstable ground between us and "the other". In this pandemic contact zone, lines along race, class and gender bleed into one another, questioning the assumptions we hold of ourselves and the world around us. What sort of tensions, anxieties and possibilities emerge, and how can we work to reimagine a New Normal? click here

10:30 AM

Tuesday, Thursday, April, August - Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Liz Callaway! click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Frogs Make Me Hoppy - Puppeteer Adelka Polak of Sova Theater will share the metamorphosis of frogs from egg to tadpole and onward through a mini puppet performance with original music by Cynthia Quintanal and Paul Opalach followed immediately by a frog puppet-making workshop. click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-History of Broadway - 'Broadway's Beginnings' | Tim Dolan - We'll explore the Broadway theaters that have been the beating heart of Times Square since 1900. For this first class we'll begin by uncovering Broadway's pre-Times Square origins before focusing on the theaters that are still active on 42nd Street - some of Broadway's oldest. Fun facts, ghost stories, history, and more! click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - Quincy Tyler Bernstine (OBIE and Lortel Winner, As You Like It at CSC, Marys Seacole, Ruined) click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

American Theatre Wing Network for Emerging Leaders- "Not Going Back to Normal - Moving Forward." - Hosted by ATW Board Member, Binta Brown, the Wing's upcoming Network Meeting will include Amara Brady (Emerging Artist/Creative & SpringboardNYC 2017 Alumni), Marilyn McCormick (Theatre Educator & 2016 Excellence in Theatre Education Award Recipient), Dominique Morisseau (Playwright) and Liesl Tommy (Director & ATW Advisory Committee), as they share their experiences and perspectives on the ways systemic racism has impacted Black members of the theatre community. click here

7:00 PM

WE'RE STILL HERE: A VIRTUAL CABARET - Following the style of the beloved one-woman holiday show Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays, Broadway stars Courtenay Collins (The Prom) and Terry Burrell (Ethel) will host free virtual get-togethers each week with songs, stories, and maybe a cocktail or two. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Once On This Island' Workshop | Robert Zelaya - Come experience a taste of the Island and what Mama has to offer! A fun and easy class, you will learn numbers inspired by Camille Brown's choreography from Tony Award Winning 'Once On This Island!' What's sure to be a fun class, we will start with a warm up, and then ease into 'Mama Will Provide' choreography. You will learn how to organically fit the dance for your body and feel good doing it! There will be a small Q&A after. click here

ON BORROWED TIME- Act 1 - Paul Osborn's On Borrowed Time, directed by Academy and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, as part of the Two River Theater's "Two River Rising" series. Benefitting The Actors Fund, this special reading features a cast that includes Blair Brown, Michael Cumpsty, Oakes Fegley, Bill Irwin, Bebe Neuwirth, Phillipa Soo, Steven Skybell, and Sam Waterston. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: A Lerner and Loewe Celebration. Join us on the set of the 1995 production of Brigadoon. Hosted by Robert Johanson and Music Director James Coleman, with performances by Johanson, Lee Merrill, Joe Mahowald, and Diane Pennington. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Kristine Opolais, Maria Zifchak, Roberto Alagna, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. From April 2, 2016. click here

Stephanie's MarshStream featuring special guest Ron Jones - This interview is in conjunction with the U.S. Premiere of Emanuel Rotstein's "The Invisible Line" documentary, to be aired via MarshStream August 8 and 9. Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an exclusive interview and Q&A with San Francisco author and storyteller Ron Jones. Jones is widely known for his Palo Alto classroom experiment called "The Wave," which was a social movement intended to teach students about the appeal of fascism, and how it gave rise to the Holocaust. The five-day experiment developed a life of its own, becoming an uncontrollable force that swept the school. Three of Jones' books ("The Acorn People," "B-Ball," and "The Wave") have been made into TV specials, garnering an Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe Award for its producers. Jones' book "Say Ray" was also honored as American Book of the Year and nominated for a Pulitzer. click here

8:00 PM

Alison Arngrim: Confessions of a Prairie Terror - Alison Arngrim (who played classic TV bad girl Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie) presents an uproarious evening of storytelling and stand-up about life as everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Join Broadway artist Kathryn Allison for the first-ever live performance of her debut album, Something Real. Featuring reimagined R&B hits and jazz standards, Something Real is an exploration of love, lust, and heartbreak. Rediscover the songs you thought you knew as Ms. Allison guides you through a powerful symphonic journey. click here

Stars in the House - Forbidden Broadway with Gerard Alessandrini, Bryan Batt, Fred Barton, Brad Ellis, Jason Graae, Gina Kreiezmar, Bill Selby, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael West and Guest Host Christine Pedi. click here

8:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

9:00 PM

SFBATCO Live with Rod & Marce! - Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, co-founders of TBA-winning theatre company SFBATCO, present a virtual variety show SFBATCO Live with Rod & Marce. SFBATCO Live with Rod & Marce features songs from a variety of genres, including original pieces, personal stories and banter that make for an engaging, funny, and deeply heartfelt evening of virtual theatre. Each show features San Francisco cabaret favorite and Musical Director, G. Scott Lacy on the keys. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. click here

10:00 PM

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You