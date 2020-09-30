VIDEO: Watch a JEROME ROBBINS BROADWAY Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The ladies reunite tonight on Stars in the House!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the Ladies of Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY Cast Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Susann Fletcher, Debbie Gravitte, Joann Hunter, Mary Ann Lamb and Faith Prince.
Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an anthology comprising musical numbers from shows that were either directed or choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The shows represented include, for example, The King and I, On the Town and West Side Story. Robbins won his fifth Tony Award for direction. The show opened on Broadway on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre and closed on September 1, 1990 after 633 performances and 55 previews. Directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins with Grover Dale as co-director, the cast featured Jason Alexander as the narrator, Charlotte d'Amboise, Faith Prince, Debbie Shapiro, Susann Fletcher and Scott Wise.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
