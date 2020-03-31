VIDEO: Watch Ryan Scott Oliver Perform on #54BelowatHome- Live at 6:30pm!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Feinstein's/54 Below is opening its vaults and launch a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome will feature shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be 15-20 minutes in length and be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.

Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to be known as "Broadway's Living Room" and as such, would like to provide a moment in time and a space for audiences to come together as a community. After hearing that so many people are experiencing isolation as a result of the social distancing guidelines, the club has decided to gather its online community into a virtual room where they can enjoy performances, comment, and chat with each other. Performances will take place on select days at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

Streamed performances will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes. The lineup for live performances are as follows with additional programming to be updated daily:

Tonight, March 31 (6:30pm) tune in right here at BroadwayWorld to watch Ryan Scott Oliver's LIVE show on Facebook!

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.





