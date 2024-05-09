Photos: Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon & Norm Lewis Visit LEMPICKA

Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, and Danielle Brooks visited the cast of Lempicka on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre last night.

See photos below!

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Lempicka was nominated for 3 Tony Awards. The production is set to close on May 19.

Photo credit: Kevin V. Doan



Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon, Amber Iman



Norm Lewis, Danielle Brooks, and Kenny Leon with the company



Nathaniel Stampley, Danielle Brooks, Eden Espinosa, Kenny Leon, Amber Iman, Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis, Amber Iman, Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon