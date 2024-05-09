Photos: Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon & Norm Lewis Visit LEMPICKA

Both Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman were nominated for Tony Awards for their performances.

By: May. 09, 2024
Lempicka Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $63
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, and Danielle Brooks visited the cast of Lempicka on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre last night. 

See photos below! 

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Lempicka was nominated for 3 Tony Awards. The production is set to close on May 19. 

Photo credit: Kevin V. Doan

Lempicka
Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon, Amber Iman

Lempicka
Norm Lewis, Danielle Brooks, and Kenny Leon with the company

Lempicka
Nathaniel Stampley, Danielle Brooks, Eden Espinosa, Kenny Leon, Amber Iman, Norm Lewis

Lempicka
Norm Lewis, Amber Iman, Danielle Brooks, Kenny Leon



Vote Sponsor


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Lempika Driven Mug Lempika Driven Mug
Lempicka Logo Magnet Lempicka Logo Magnet
Lempicka Monocle Hat Lempicka Monocle Hat
Lempicka Unisex Logo Zip Pullover Lempicka Unisex Logo Zip Pullover

Videos