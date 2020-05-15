VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars- Monday at 8pm!
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up on May 18th at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness in 31 cities across six countries.
In a special virtual concert, titled A Night of Covenant House Stars, more than 50 powerhouse performers are uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people.
Funds from the benefit concert will help Covenant House COVID-19 relief efforts and provide more food, more supplies, and to continue to provide staffing to care for sick and symptomatic youth.
The concert will by co-hosted by 6-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (CBS' The Good Fight) and CBS 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, and will feature performances and appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O'Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zack Quinto, Morgan Freeman, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Covenant House Youth and more!
Tune in right here on Monday at 8pm EST to watch live!
To RVSP for the event, visit: https://www.covenanthouse.org/nightofstars-rsvp.
Presenting Sponsor
Title Sponsors
John & Nathalie Berger
Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation
Denis & Meredith Coleman
Marquee Sponsors
Ed & Irene Shaw
Willis & Nancy King Foundation
Platinum Sponsors
Andrea & David Acker
Arts & Letters Foundation
Bobby & Carol Williams
Elizabeth Lawrence Family Trust
Elizabeth & Alan Thomas
Mr. James Burke
John F. & Anne Dickerson
John S. Corzine
Lynne & David Hegarty
President & Mrs. George W. Bush
Tsunami Foundation
Wayne Paglieri & Jess Chang
The Wise Family Fund
Gold Sponsors
Bank of Texas
Chris & Rob Cavanaugh
|
Connell Foley
|
Jessica & Sandy Douglas
Jim & Dolores Fernandez
The Malloy Family
Mark and Tracey Hennessy
Mary Mayland
Patricia Serio & Seahorse
The Rachmiel Family
Robin Hood
Sandy and John Mullman
Trans RE
