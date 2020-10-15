VIDEO: Meet the 2020 Tony Awards Nominees on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Meet just some of the 2020 Tony nominees and tune in tomorrow for more!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) to celebrate the 2020 Tony Awards with special guest nominees!
The nominations for the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Awards were announced earlier today, October 15, by Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been set, but it will likely happen in early December. The Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
View the full list of nominees!
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win...
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return
A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021! ...
22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...