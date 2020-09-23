VIDEO: Julie Taymor Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
Taymor will tell us all about her latest film, The Glorias.
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 23 (12pm ET), as he chats with Tony winner Julie Taymor about her latest film, The Glorias.
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, her guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and her writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, against the backdrop of a lonely bus on an open highway, five Glorias trace Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s and beyond.
In her hotly anticipated new film, Taymor brings her signature inventiveness and audacity to craft a complex tapestry of one of the most iconic and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. Remarkable performances by Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander steer an engaging cast with strong supporting turns from Janelle Monáe and Bette Midler. Taymor makes her own rules in this dazzling ode to self-reflection, exploring the importance of forging your own path and embracing the challenge of the open road.
Renowned across stage and screen, Julie Taymor's films include the Emmy-winner OEDIPUS REX, starring Jessye Norman; TITUS, starring Anthony Hopkins; Academy Award-winner FRIDA, starring Salma Hayek; ACROSS THE UNIVERSE (Golden Globe and Academy Award nominated); THE TEMPEST, starring Helen Mirren; and A MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT DREAM. Taymor's theatrical repertoire includes her record-breaking adaptation of THE LION KING; M. BUTTERFLY, starring Clive Owen; and GROUNDED, starring Anne Hathaway. She is a recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and was the Woodstock Film Festival's 2018 Honorary Maverick Award recipient.