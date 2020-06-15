VIDEO: Beth Leavel Launches MUNY MAGIC IN YOUR HOME Concert Series

The Muny will offer 10 weeks of free online Muny entertainment for the summer of 2020. The online season launched tonight with Muny favorite, and Tony and Drama Desk Award-winner, Beth Leavel. See the full show below!

The concert features a guest appearance from Tony Award nominee Lara Teeter, as well as other very special surprise artists. Ms. Leavel's music director is Phil Reno and she is joined by Vince Clark on bass and Nick Savage on drums.

For 10 consecutive Monday nights, with a single repeat stream on the subsequent Thursday, audiences and fans can experience the magic of their Muny summer online at muny.org with both curated and newly created entertainment. The Muny's free online season is proudly sponsored by World Wide Technolog

This new series will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the The Muny's concert series Muny Magic at The Sheldon. Launched in 2015, the popular off-season series hosts Muny fan-favorites for intimate evenings of music, song and story.



The complete Muny Magic in Your Home schedule is: Beth Leavel (June 15 and 18), A Night with the Buddy Holly Boys (June 22 and 25), Our Leading Ladies (June 29 and July 2), Our Leading Men (July 6 and 9) and Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken (July 13 and 16). For descriptions of each show, please see below.

Beth Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Dee Dee Allen in The Prom (2019 Tony Award nomination), Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!; Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street (original and revival), Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Numerous credits off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials and television, including the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Bandstand. MFA from University of North Carolina, Greensboro.



Beth's Muny credits include: inaugural Muny Magic at The Sheldon featured artist (2015), Mama Rose in Gypsy (2018), Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! (2015); Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! (2014); Sister Robert Anne in Nunsense: Muny Style! (2013); Mrs. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2012), Miss Hannigan in Annie (2009), Vera Charles in Mame (2005), Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street (2004) and Betty Rizzo in Grease (1988). She has also served as an understudy for some of the greatest Muny leading ladies in 1983: Judy Kaye in Can-Can; Lucie Arnaz in I Do! I Do!; Lynn Redgrave in The King and I and Susan Powell in Promises, Promises.

