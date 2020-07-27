VIDEO: Ann Reinking Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tuesday at 5pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Tuesday, July 28 (5pm ET), as he chats with living legend Ann Reinking!

On Thursday, July 30, Ann will appear in The Pack Podcast, the new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack. This week's play is 'Broadway World', starring Reinking, with Maulik Pancholy, Anika Larsen, Drew Droege, Lynne Stewart, John Fugelsang and Dayle Reyfel.

Launched in May, the podcast benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). The plays are available at www.ThePackPodcast.org and additional plays will be made available each week on Thursdays.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004). Other Choreography: Applause-nat'l tour, Paper Mill Playhouse; Chicago-Encores! NY City Center; "Bye-Bye Birdie"-ABC-TV; Legends -Joffrey Ballet Chicago; Nilsson/Schmillson-Seattle's Spectrum Dance Theatre; Threepenny Opera-Williamstown Theatre Festival; Chicago starring Bebe Neuwirth and Juliet Prowse-Civic Light Opera of Long Beach (L.A. Drama Critics Award); Suite to Sondheim-Pacific Northwest Ballet; Pal Joey-Goodman Theatre of Chicago (Jefferson Award); Theatre: Roxie Hart-Chicago, Encores! NY City Center; Bye-Bye Birdie -nat'l tour opposite Tommy Tune; Bob Fosse's Dancin' (Tony nom.); Sweet Charity (revival); Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse's Chicago; Pippin, Coco, Maggie in Over Here! (Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Goodtime Charley (Tony nom.); The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Film: All That Jazz; Annie; Micki and Maude; Movie, Movie. Ms. Reinking is the founder and Artistic Director of the Broadway Theatre Project and in 1994 was awarded the Governor's Award-Ambassador of the Arts for the State of Florida. She received the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire Awards for her choreography of Chicago.

