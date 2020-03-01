UPCOMING RELEASES
Upcoming CD Releases for March 2020

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for March, 2020. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston
Released on PS Classics on 3/6/20

The first musical revue devoted to the songs of two-time Tony Award winner Maury Yeston. Yeston's songs for musicals like Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and Phantom have been called 'among the most beautiful of the past 30 years' (The New York Times). Now, weaving together well-known Yeston showstoppers as well as overlooked gems and brand-new songs by the composer/lyricist, For... learn more...

Porgy and Bess (Metropolitan Opera 2019 Recording)
Released on The Metropolitan Opera on 3/6/20

To open the 2019-20 season, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess returned to the Met stage for the first time in nearly 30 years. The acclaimed new production of America's favorite opera is captured in this three-CD set headlined by Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles. David Robertson conducts a superb cast, which also features Latonia Moore, Golda Schultz, Alfred Walker, Frederick Ballentine, a... learn more...

Emojiland the Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording)
Released on Broadway Records on 3/13/20

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression a princess who doesn't want a prince a skull dying for deletion a nerd face too smart for his own good a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection and a police offic... learn more...

Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison
Released on Walt Disney Records on 3/20/20

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison (Glee, Hairspray, Finding Neverland) has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison” will feature material from beloved Disney classics such as Aladdin, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tarzan and more.... learn more...

Mary Bridget Davies: Stay With Me - The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy
Released on Broadway Records on 3/20/20

Mary Bridget Davies wowed audiences and received a Tony nomination for her tour-de-force performance as Janis Joplin in A Night With Janis Joplin. Now, she turns to the music of legendary writer Jerry Ragovoy. Stay With Me: The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy consist of some previously unreleased Jerry Ragovoy songs including “The Right of Way” and “Master Of Disguise,” and new arrangements of c... learn more...

Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Released on Masterworks Broadway on 3/26/20

Sony Masterworks Broadway proudly announces the release of the Sing Street Original Broadway Cast Recording, an album of music from the critically-acclaimed musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Featuring music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark (front man for the Danny Wilson band), the album was produced by Clark, Carney and Tony & Grammy Award winner Martin Lowe with mixing by Da... learn more...

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future (Original Cast Recording)
Released on Broadway Records on 3/27/20

The Original Cast Recording of this award-winning new musical doubles as a sci-fi concept album intercutting fictional live recordings of two concerts- one that resurrects the folk music of the 23rd century's civil rights movement- and one that places you in the heart of that life or death struggle at the underground concert of blues-rock rebels (and constructed humans) Beaux Weathers & The Future... learn more...

