Upcoming CD Releases for March 2020
Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston
Porgy and Bess (Metropolitan Opera 2019 Recording)
Emojiland the Musical (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording)
Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison
Mary Bridget Davies: Stay With Me - The Reimagined Songs of Jerry Ragovoy
Sing Street (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future (Original Cast Recording)
Released on PS Classics on 3/6/20 The first musical revue devoted to the songs of two-time Tony Award winner Maury Yeston. Yeston's songs for musicals like Nine, Titanic, Death Takes a Holiday, Grand Hotel and Phantom have been called 'among the most beautiful of the past 30 years' (The New York Times). Now, weaving together well-known Yeston showstoppers as well as overlooked gems and brand-new songs by the composer/lyricist, For... learn more...
Released on The Metropolitan Opera on 3/6/20
Released on Broadway Records on 3/13/20
Released on Walt Disney Records on 3/20/20
Released on Broadway Records on 3/20/20
Released on Masterworks Broadway on 3/26/20
Released on Broadway Records on 3/27/20
