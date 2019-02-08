WICKED Movie Gets 2021 Holiday Release Date; Stephen Daldry To Direct- Plus Two NEW Songs!

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Universal Pictures musical film adaptation of Wicked has set its sights on the the 2021 Christmas season and is currently slated to open on December 22, 2021!

According to Variety, Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry will direct the film which will be produced by Marc Platt.

Wicked's Broadway book writer Winnie Holzman and composer Stephen Schwartz are once more collaborating for the film.

The film adaptation is expected to feature two new songs by Schwartz, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his score for Wicked.

Wicked was originally slated for the 2019 holiday season, but was pushed back to accommodate a starry adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, which will open on Dec. 20, 2019.

No casting information is currently available.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

