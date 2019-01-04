Start the New Year by Exploring the Career Possibilities in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 1/4

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/4/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs: Director for Musical Theatre Production (Overseas)

We are looking for a Director for our 14th anniversary Musical Theatre Production in Hong Kong in Aug 2019, Cast age range is between 5 - 17, directing experience with children/teen would be an advantage. It would be a 3-week rehearsal with performances in end of August. Director who could also handle the vocal and/or dance choreography would be prioritised. Interested candidates please send your CV, headshot and expected package to info@harmonytree.com.hk. Video interview will be arranged f... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Artist

Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, AEA Experimental, AGVA, SDC and USA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist with at least 10 years of professional regional theatre experience directing both musicals and plays. This position will oversee the Casting and Hiring Coordinator, and oversee New Play Development, distinct from New Musical Development. Significant dramaturgical experience is necessary to work with a wide variety of writers, incl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Casting and Hiring Coordinator

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Casting and Hiring Coordinator. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the casting, contracting, and hiring of all artists, creative team and administrative staff for nineteen productions per season plus selected workshop productions and readings. The individual works closely with the Producing Artistic Director on all shows, the New York Casting Director for selected Main... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Digital Marketing Coordinator to join its fast-paced marketing team. Key responsibilities include: Building and executing annual social media calendar, coming up with innovative, highly-engaging content, and gauging impact. Content creation: Responsible for creating promotional videos for social media, Google campaigns, and TV commercials. Proficiency and proven experience in Premiere Pro and After Effects a must. Shooting video for archival and promot... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Street Team Job Opportunity

Looking for some extra work? Begin ASAP Flexible Hours Flexible Days We are building a small street team for Frigid NY (Kraine Theater). The prime candidates will be outgoing and passionate about theater and supporting the arts. Role/Responsibilities: • Distribute fliers and post cards representing upcoming shows Targeting select locations. • Familiarize yourself with both theaters Kraine theater and Under St Marks theater and the roles they play in the community • Familiarize your... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Street Team Job Opportunity

Looking for some extra work? Begin ASAP Flexible Hours Flexible Days We are building a small street team for Frigid NY (Kraine Theater). The prime candidates will be outgoing and passionate about theater and supporting the arts. Role/Responsibilities: • Distribute fliers and post cards representing upcoming shows Targeting select locations. • Familiarize yourself with both theaters Kraine theater and Under St Marks theater and the roles they play in the community • Familiarize your... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Street Team Job Opportunity

Looking for some extra work? Begin ASAP Flexible Hours Flexible Days We are building a small street team for Frigid NY (Kraine Theater). The prime candidates will be outgoing and passionate about theater and supporting the arts. Role/Responsibilities: • Distribute fliers and post cards representing upcoming shows Targeting select locations. • Familiarize yourself with both theaters Kraine theater and Under St Marks theater and the roles they play in the community • Familiarize you... (more)

Accompanists: Need a pianist/vocal coach?

Need a pianist, or vocal coach? I can help you! :) I have been a pianist for the past 30 years and am based in the NYC area. I have been a vocal and choral teacher for the past 12 years in NYC. I can help you with accompaniments, prepare for your next audition or play through whatever you would like! I look forward to connecting with you!... (more)

: Threshold Repertory - Volunteers Needed

Looking for local volunteers to help get the theater back up and running with consistent operation. Work can include cosmetic upgrades to the storefront, website content management, grant writing, show postings online, social media management, press releases, sponsorship agents, or any other talents/skills that you may have to offer.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Apprenticeship

Hartford Stage is seeking apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. Apprenticeships are available in the following departments: Arts Administration; Artistic; Costumes; Development; Education; Electrics; Marketing/Communications; Production/Company Management; Properties and Technical/Scenic Arts. Most apprenticeships run September 2019 - May 2020. Housing, parking and weekly stipend provided. For details about each position visit www.hartfordstage.org. To apply, send cover letter, resume, referen... (more)

Internships: Social media Intern and more / potential growth

(The Website and the page InsideStreamingMusicals.com contains information about who we are, what we're doing and how) MARKETING: • Content Managing and Posting Ads, Videos, Teasers, Stories and Feed Content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. • Creative Meetings to increase traffic and sales of our films to YouTube, Facebook, et al. CLERICAL: • Light clerical work as needed. (knowledge of Excel is preferred) This will include knowledge of MailChimp and creating and monitoring... (more)

Internships: Social Media and more Intern - potential growth

Email StreamingMusicals@gmail.com to submit resume (The Website and the page InsideStreamingMusicals.com contains information about who we are, what we're doing and how) MARKETING: • Content Managing and Posting Ads, Videos, Teasers, Stories and Feed Content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. • Creative Meetings to increase traffic and sales of our films to YouTube, Facebook, et al. CLERICAL: • Light clerical work as needed. (knowledge of Excel is preferred) This will include... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Annual Fund Coordinator

This entry-level position is part of an ambitious and collegial fundraising team. Primary responsibilities are focused on coordinating efforts to generate support from sustaining level donors (up to $3,500 in annual support). The Annual Fund Coordinator, in collaboration with Development and Marketing staffs, develops and implements direct mail campaigns, coordinates telefunding efforts, and assists in stewardship through communications and events. Position Functions and Expectations Annu... (more)

Part Time Jobs: SINGLE CARROT THEATRE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FOR PRODUCTION OF PINK MILK

SINGLE CARROT THEATRE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FOR PRODUCTION OF PINK MILK This position will work closely with the Artistic Director and Production Manager on Pink Milk. This includes leading a team of technical assistants, managing and executing all technical elements of production, supporting production designers in creating plans for design elements (ground plans, light plots, set/prop piece schematics), and evaluating design feasibility (based on Singe Carrot's available budget, equipme... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Front Desk Supervisor

The Public Theater is seeking a Front Desk Supervisor who will report to the Operations Manager and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Front Desk. Responsibilities: • Cover Front Desk duties • Maintain the Front Desk Handbook • Supervise Front Desk Attendants • Lead hiring and training of Front Desk Attendants • Lead scheduling of Front Desk shifts & coordinate coverage as needed • Problem solve all Front Desk-related issues incl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

The Marketing Associate supports the sales and promotional efforts of the Marketing team, with an emphasis on The Public Theater's e-mail marketing strategy and website. This position reports to the Associate Director of Digital Engagement. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate how those principles apply in the context of marketing and communications. Responsibilities:... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Membership Manager to oversee The Public's Membership and Public Supporter donor program (giving levels from $65-$1,000) representing approximately $2.5 million in contributed revenue. This position is also responsible for developing and managing year-end giving and small gift campaigns. This position reports to the Senior Director of Marketing & Communications. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity,... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-time Properties Masters

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program seeks a Properties Master. Primary responsibilities include: performing as principle props artisan; collaborating with designers and directors; building and procuring props and furniture; managing show budgets; overseeing overhire artisans; attending production meetings, when possible; ensuring safety standards in the workplace and working cooperatively with all Production Departments on schedule and shared resources. Experience: Minimum of three years of pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Education

JOB POSTING: DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION 42nd Street Moon (San Francisco, CA), a non-profit musical theatre Production Company celebrating its 26th season, is looking for a dynamic individual to become our Education Director and significantly expand our enrollment current offerings into a top-level year-round program. Full-time salaried position with start date of March 1, 2019. MoonSchool is the Education and Outreach program of 42nd Street Moon which currently consists of thee two-week summ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Team Positions

FRONT OF HOUSE TEAM POSITIONS AVAILABLE: House Manager / Performance Ticket Agent / Bartender Status: All positions are part-time hourly and report to the Performance Supervisor Job Summary: Front of House team members provide exceptional customer service during performances. Team members work together in a fun working environment that believes in celebrating the little victories along the way and working together to face the challenges. After training, team members may be eligible to fill ... (more)

: Assistant to the Associate Producer

The Assistant to the Associate Producer provides general administrative support to the Associate Producer as well as the Producing department. This position ensures the Associate Producer's office is running smoothly and that information coming into or out of the department is clear and organized. This position reports to the Associate Producer. Responsibilities: • Assist the Associate Producer with all general administrative needs: o Facilitate all correspondence including monitoring an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California - Director of Development Search ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California is a $7M League of Resident Theaters (LORT) B theater located in beautiful Pasadena, California. In 2016, The Pasadena Playhouse board appointed Danny Feldman to the newly created role of Producing Artistic Director (combination of traditional artistic director and managing director responsibilities) to lead a renaissance for the organizati... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Master

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Master to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Master The Wig Master will work with the Costume Designer on all productions to create wig, facial hair, and makeup styles that express the Costume Designer's artistic vision. This consists of approximately 20 - 30 men's and women's wigs... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Assistant

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Assistant to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Assistant The Wig Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Wig Master in creating wig and facial hair styles for the three Mainstage Musicals and Theatre for Young Audience production. The Wig Assistant will maintain the styles ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Costume Crafts Artisans to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Costume Crafts Artisan The Crafts Artisan is responsible for the creation, collection or alteration of all craft projects for each show, including millinery, dying, jewelry, masks, shoe alteration, skin parts, etc. Contract extends ... (more)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You