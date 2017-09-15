Save Up to 40% on Tickets to See Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WAR PAINT

WAR PAINT
Sep. 15, 2017  

DON'T MISS THIS ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY TO SEE TWO LEGENDS PLAY TWO LEGENDS

Two Women. Two Empires. One Epic Feud.

Two-time Tony Award-winning powerhouses Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole bring two legendary women - and fierce competitors - to extraordinary life on Broadway in War Paint. Set amid the glamorous heights of New York society, War Paint is the wildly acclaimed new musical about Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden - two revolutionary businesswomen who defined the 20th Century standard of beauty. With unrelenting drive, these notorious rivals sacrificed everything in a riveting chess game of outwitting, outplaying and outshining each other - all in an effort to land on top.

"TWO STAR TURNS FOR THE AGES. I DIED AND WENT TO MUSICAL THEATER HEAVEN." The Hollywood Reporter

When ordering tickets use code: MAILWP
Select Orchestra & Mezzanine: $99 (reg. $109-169)
Select Mid/Rear Mezzanine: $59 (reg. $69-99)

*Must purchase by 11/19/17. Prices include a $2 facility fee per ticket purchased. Ticketmaster service fees for each ticket applicable to online or phone orders. ALL SALES FINAL. No refunds or exchanges. Other restrictions may apply. Dates, times, prices subject to change without notice. Offer valid on select locations for performances now through 11/19/17. Additional blackout dates may apply. Offer may be revoked or modified without notice at any time. Limit 11 tickets per order.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

buy tickets


