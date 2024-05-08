Video: Watch Cole Escola Talk OH, MARY on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cole Escola stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers in full Mary Todd Lincoln garb to discuss their hit play, Oh, Mary, which was recently announced to be transferring to Broadway.

Escola wrote the play and also stars as the central character of Mary Todd Lincoln. The plot centers on the First Lady during the weeks leading up to Lincoln's assassination.

"I did less than no research," Escola said, tongue-in-cheekly. "I actively forgot things that I knew about Mary Todd Lincoln."

Some of their unique choices include making the character a former cabaret dancer and an alcoholic, which Escola took from their own experience.

"It's a show about me and all my feelings. Genuinely, I hope that's why it works."

Later in the interview, Escola discusses details of the Broadway transfer and what it was like to have Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Sally Field (all who were involved in the 2012 Lincoln film) attend the show.

Watch the full interview!

It was recently announced that the play, written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, will transfer to Broadway this summer, following its sold-out, twice-extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The Broadway production begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night; the limited 12-week engagement will run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.