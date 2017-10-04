Save Up to $50 on M. BUTTERFLY's First Saturday Matinee

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. Butterfly, directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor, will begin previews on Broadway this week at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 7, 2017 and will open on October 26, 2017.

Broadway newcomer Jin Ha will star in the role of Song Liling, opposite Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen in the role of Rene Gallimard.

The cast will also include Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Enid Graham, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

