Review Roundup: Find Out What Critics Thought of HAMILTON on Disney Plus! - Updating Live!

We're the critics satisfied?

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. "Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

Find out what critics thought of the film before it debuts on Disney+ this Friday and keep checking back as more reviews are added!

Peter Debruge, Variety: Seeing "Hamilton" on screen, as opposed to from a fixed seat in a high-priced theater, is a completely different experience. While there are many who've worn out the official cast recording in anticipation of their first viewing, plenty among the Disney Plus audience will be coming to "Hamilton" having had zero exposure to this Tony and Pulitzer blessed phenomenon. For them, the movie lacks some of the excitement of discovering the show on stage - the collective electricity that passes through a crowd energized to see so many conventions upended at once, all in service of American history. But it compensates by taking them into the proscenium itself.

Matt Goldberg, Collider: When you're watching Hamilton performed, the whole picture comes into view. It's not just the beauty of Miranda's musical and story, but everything that makes stage performances so immediate and vivacious. We can see the nuances of the actors' performances. We can see the gorgeous choreography. The lighting is immaculately constructed. Everything comes together where you realize that it wasn't just the outstanding book, lyrics, and music that made Hamilton a sensation or even casting actors of color to play white historical figures. It was everything coming together to make this a masterpiece and one of the finest musicals of the 21st century.

David Ehrlich, IndieWire: For the most part, it's as if someone stuck a few well-placed cameras around the Richard Rodgers Theatre during a regular performance, and then edited together the results for posterity... in that it's literally what Kail did. And it's also the essence of what fans would want. But the bits that don't fall under the "for the most part" umbrella are what make this "Hamilton" more than just a photographic memory. Better than a front-row seat, Kail's film - and we can basically call it that - is just cinematic enough to amplify and accentuate the show's emotional undertow without messing with the carefulness of its stage direction. Close-ups might seem an obvious choice for this sort of thing, especially when shot at a distance so as not to break the proscenium of the stage, but they're used sparingly enough to puncture the spectacle of it all with a real sense of purpose.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Live stagings of "Hamilton" will return. But there is, in this experience, the feeling of a period being dotted, of a moment in American time being preserved for the future, of the final hurrah of an incomparable theatrical renaissance that exploded before being suddenly silenced.

Megan O'Keefe, Decider: The flaws in Hamilton are small and slight, but since Kail's camera zooms in on a million new details, fans may spot them with more ease. What fans may also spot? New wellsprings of inspiration in a show that once seemed to be a love letter to the Obama era. When Hamilton premiered on Broadway, it felt like a repudiation of a rising tide of anti-immigrant sentiment and a promise that America would continue to push forward towards progress. (Seeing Christopher Jackson belt "One Last Time" weeks before the 2016 election remains a goosebump-inducing experience years later.) However, in 2020, other parts of Hamilton bubble to the surface, asserting their weight. In Act I, young Hamilton bonds with his friends over the need for revolution. Their words - particularly John Laurens's emphasis on abolition - take on new power today. Hamilton is as much about rebellion as it is about anything else.

