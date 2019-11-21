Outstanding Theatre Opportunities Available in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/21

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/21/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Senior House Manager

SENIOR HOUSE MANAGER PARK AVENUE ARMORY Part American palace, part industrial shed, Park Avenue Armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works in the visual and performing arts that need non-traditional spaces for their full realization, enabling artists to create, students to experience, and audiences to consume epic and adventurous presentations that cannot be mounted elsewhere in New York City. Since 2007, the Armory has opened its doors to visionary artists, directors, and impres... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Costumes

This full-time, exempt position is responsible for managing all aspects of Boston Ballet's Costume Shop, including managing staff, workflow, and budget. The Director of Costumes oversees a staff to maintain and create all the costume elements for all the ballets, including shoes and hair. This is a Senior Leader level position that regularly interfaces with the Artistic and Production Staff as well as the Company Manager. The ideal candidate will be an inspirational, engaged, and collaborati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Manager

POSITION DESCRIPTION Opera Theatre's Digital Marketing Manager is a critical member of Opera Theatre's marketing team, reporting to the Director of Marketing and Public Relations, and is responsible for managing the seasonal Digital Marketing Intern. The position serves both as the primary digital content creator and as the lead distribution manager for digital content. Responsibilities include: Digital Content Creation Develop ideas, plans, and create content to execute a digital content... (more)

Music Production: ORIGINAL A CHORUS LINE COSTUME PACKAGE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL

JMR COSTUME DESIGNS is under new management . In memory of our founder, Jose M. Rivera, we are keeping his tradition going of renting out an original A CHORUS LINE complete costume package! We are almost done refurbishing the finales and making this package available for the upcoming 2020 season! These costumes are based upon the original design by Theoni V. Aldredge. The package includes linewear for the 17 across the line, Zach, Larry, 7 opening cut dancers, 23 dance bags, rehearsal hats fo... (more)

: Breaking Into Hollywood: The Business of Acting! -Taught by Michelle Danner

Breaking Into Hollywood: The Business of Acting! -Taught by Michelle Danner The Breaking Into Hollywood Master Intensive prepares students with the tools required to break through in Hollywood. It can take years for an actor that is new to "the business" to learn the ins and outs, and the do's and don'ts of the industry. Michelle Danner uses her years of experience within the business as a director, teacher, and actress to give actors a head start, and bypass years of trial and error. This c... (more)

: Acting School IN LOS ANGELES

Acting School IN LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Acting Conservatory recognizes that every actor is unique. As a student of The Los Angeles Acting Conservatory you will develop a comprehensive set of "acting tools, your very own "Golden Box" that you can use at any time when approaching a role or a scene, whether it be for film, television, or theater. The Acting School's acting techniques are based on the Meisner Technique, Lee Strasberg's Method, Stella Adler, Stanislavski's System, and the Che... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Positions

FRONT OF HOUSE POSITIONS AT EVERYMAN THEATRE WHO ARE YOU? You're quick on your feet, calm under pressure, flexible, and you're an ultimate team player. Before during and after a show, the theatre can be a fast-paced an environment with over 250 audience members coming through the doors in our main stage theater, and 210 in our new second-floor space. You're able to work collaboratively, and multi-task all with a smile on your face as patrons come and go. You have a great sense of customer s... (more)

Editing Reel - Transferring Media / Video Services: Michelle Danner

LEARN HOW TO END ANXIETY- The Ultimate Anti-Anxiety Toolkit class EXPERIENCE IMMEDIATE AND LONG TERM RELIEF · Utilize neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to change itself. · Learn how to address the cognitive, biochemical, and structural aspects of anxiety to help you achieve a new normal. BUILD YOUR OWN ANTI-ANXIETY TOOLKIT · Choose from ancient practices proven throughout the millennia and relaxation techniques based on the latest findings ... (more)

Editing Reel - Transferring Media / Video Services: Michelle Danner

TRAINING IN PUBLIC SPEAKING - Speak Well at a Moment's Notice Develop skills and tactics by improvisers and actors to elevate your public speaking performance, forget your fear, and learn to love the spotlight! *Master a step by step strategy for feeling calm, present, ready, and able to make an impact on stage to bring out your most powerful essence of self to the boardroom, interview, promotion, or fundraiser. *Learn how to get your nose out of your notes and look your listeners in... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Sales & Audience Experience

Position Title: Director of Sales & Audience Experience Department: Sales & Audience Experience Reports to: Managing Director Type: Full-time, exempt Summary: The Director of Sales & Audience Experience designs and manages all Front of House and Sales operations-including for the box office, concessions, house management, group sales, education registration, parking and wayfinding, and all sales pathways-to ensure audience growth and earned revenue goals are met and that all audiences enj... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Teaching Artists & Theatre Educators

The Gamm Education Dept. accepts applications for our teaching artist & theatre educator positions on a rolling basis. Positions are part-time/as-needed and hourly. Ideal candidates will have previous teaching experience, especially in the Rhode Island public school system, and a specific area of interest or training in the performing arts. Experience with Shakespeare is a plus. We are always accepting applications to keep on file as openings arise Please provide a resume and cover letter... (more)

Photographers: Tiny Space Studio

Tiny Space Studio is a professional headshot photography studio in Chicago. We shoot headshots for Actors and Professional.... (more)

Internships: Artistic Intern (Theatre)

Spring 2020 / Summer 2020 Description: Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The artistic intern will work under Life Jacket's Artistic Director. This position will include opportunities to learn about the daily responsibilities of an Artistic Director, from artistic (play development, casting, dramaturgy) to administrative (contract drafting, attendance at marketing meetings, assisting with the manag... (more)

Internships: Social Media Intern (Theatre)

Spring 2020/Summer 2020 Description: Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with exceptional social media skills and a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The social media intern will play a key role in facilitating all aspects of social media marketing and will be able to learn the key tools needed to excel in the digital/social media industry. Responsibilities: *Research and create content for the company's social media channels *Brains... (more)

Internships: Dramaturgy Intern

Spring 2020 / Summer 2020 Description: Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The dramaturgy intern will work under Life Jacket's Artistic Director. The intern will have the opportunity to learn about the development of the company's shows - from research to research to production. Undergrads and recent graduates with an interest in dramaturgy and playwriting should apply. Responsibilities: *Assi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Professor of Theatre Studies

Assistant Professor of Theatre Studies The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago invites applications for a full-time tenure track faculty appointment in Theatre Studies beginning fall 2020. We seek an individual who is a practicing multidisciplinary artist and/or scholar, who is passionate about teaching, collaboration and contributing as part of a faculty re-shaping our conservatory for the current/future field on stage and in new media. We are especially interested in candidates w... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theatre Studies - Comedy Arts

Comedy Arts - Full Time Term Faculty The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago invites applications for a full-time term faculty appointment beginning Fall 2020 (one year contract, renewable annually). We seek a teacher who is experienced in comedy creation across multiple formats, focused on the development of new content, and who is passionate about teaching, collaborating, and contributing as part of a faculty re-shaping our conservatory for the current/future field on stage, scr... (more)

: Sweat

CASTING CALL FOR "SWEAT," December 14 Non-equity auditions for Lynn Nottage's award-winning play "SWEAT" will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 2-5 pm at The Glass House Theater with call backs on Tuesday, December 17 from 6-9 pm. Address: 2709 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA. Prepare a 2 minute memorized monologue The production of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama will be held Thursday - Saturday, February 27-29, 2020. Directing the play will be Charles C. Brown. For more info... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing and Events Manager

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and we are rapidly expanding our programming imprint. We are seeking a Marketing Manager dedicated to fostering public awareness of and cultivating support and enthusiasm for Theatre Aspen's mission. The marketing manager is an integral member of our highly collaborative team... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing & Audience Development

Director of Marketing & Audience Development The Position Westport Country Playhouse seeks an innovative and dynamic Director of Marketing & Audience Development to join our team. The Director of Marketing & Audience Development (DMA) leads the organization's marketing, public relations, communications, and audience development efforts to maximize earned and contributed revenue. Managing a team of three full-time employees and one part-time employee, the DMA will plan, direct, and implement ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Facility Sales Associate

Job Title: Facility Sales Associate Department: Theater Operations Reports To: Director of Facility Sales FLSA Status: Non-Exempt The Apollo theater is the largest culturally specific theater in New York City, and its mission statement is: the Apollo theater is a commissioner and presenter; catalyst for new artists, audiences, and creative workforce; and partner in the projection of the African American narrative and its role in the development of American and global culture. The Apol... (more)

Internships: 2020 Apprentice and Internship Positions

Apprentice & Intern Program The Playhouse has long been a training ground for emerging technicians and artisans by providing the unprecedented experience of working alongside the top directors, designers, and actors in American theatre. The Cape Playhouse is currently accepting resumes for Apprenticeships and Internships for our 2020 Summer Season. Apprentice Positions Offered to individuals currently enrolled in a program of study or early career professionals. Apprentices receive a w... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Scene Shop Supervisor

POSITION IDENTIFICATION TITLE Independent Contractor - CFTC Scene Shop Supervisor, 2019-2020 Season GENERAL FUNCTION The CFTC Scene Shop Supervisor manages the construction teams for theatre scenery, performs general maintenance and upkeep of shop machinery and tools, helps to plan and organize the construction projects, and instructs and supervises volunteers and students in the construction of theatre scenery. This position will work with the scenic designers of each production to develop... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities

PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life at Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! December 2 & 3 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Sign in time is 7:00 pm at the Nickelodeon Universe Slime Stage Height Ranges: 4'10" - 5'5" and 5'11" ... (more)





